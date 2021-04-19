Deerfield Twp. woman accused of stabbing 3-year-old child files suggestion of incompetency

Ed Richter, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·3 min read

Apr. 19—A Warren County woman accused of stabbing a three-year-boy last month filed a suggestion of incompetency late last week which led a Warren County Common Pleas Court judge to order a forensic evaluation of her during her arraignment hearing.

Xiaoyan Zhu, 46, of Deerfield Twp. appeared in court Monday on charges of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in connection with the stabbing of a 3-year-old neighbor on March 4.

Judge Donald E. Oda II continued her bond at $1 million, cash, surety or 10%. He also placed conditions on Zhu if she was able to post bond that includes electronic monitoring, a no contact order with the alleged victim or family and a protection order.

Nicholas D. Graman, Zhu's attorney, was assisted by an interpreter during the hearing. Graman said Zhu spent a month in the psych ward at Good Samaritan Hospital and was diagnosed with depression with psychotic features. He told the court that Zhu was the mother of three children with deep ties to the community, a college graduate, and had no prior criminal record.

Graman said Zhu's doctor also outlined a treatment plan and said Zhu could deteriorate if she continued to be incarcerated. He said the doctor thought she was safe to live in the community with monitoring and requested a reduction in the bond amount. Graman said there was an alternate residence in West Chester where she could reside if released on bond.

Assistant Prosecutor Travis Vieux alleged that Zhu repeated stabbed the three-year-old boy nine times with a ceramic knife. He said three of the alleged knife stabs penetrated the boy's coat with two cutting into his back and one to his neck. Vieux said the boy is recovering but the knife tip remains in his body near his spine and is under evaluation by his doctors.

The incident was reported by Zhu's daughter during an online classroom session with her teacher, who then called 911.

The boy's mother said she heard screaming and saw her next door neighbor standing on her driveway and stabbing her son.

"I saw her with a knife standing above my child," she said.

The woman said her son was walking around and crying. His back was covered in blood, but she said his injuries looked more like scratches.

Around the same time the child's mother called, a Mason High School online student told her teacher that her mother was stabbing someone. The teacher immediately called 911.

Deputies responded between 8:30 and 9 a.m. March 4 to a home on Charleston Park Drive in Deerfield Twp. after the victim's mother and a teacher reported the stabbing. Deputies confirmed the boy had been stabbed with a ceramic knife by a neighbor. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"Somebody's just stabbed my son," the boy's mother said in a frantic 911 call.

Recommended Stories

  • Musso & Frank Grill, Hollywood’s Oldest Restaurant, to Reopen in May

    The oldest restaurant in Hollywood is reopening its doors to the public. After being closed since July 29, Musso & Frank Grill announced that it will be open for dining room service on May 6. The venue will open to customers starting on May 10 at 5 p.m. as a part of its Mother’s Day […]

  • What does India’s addition to the red list mean for travel?

    Arrivals from India after 4am on Friday 23 April will have to quarantine in a hotel for 11 nights

  • UK invokes national security to investigate Nvidia's ARM deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -The UK government will look into the national security implications of U.S. group Nvidia's purchase of British chip designer ARM Holdings, it said on Monday, raising a question mark over the $40 billion deal. Digital minister Oliver Dowden said he had issued a so-called intervention notice over the sale of ARM by Japan's SoftBank to Nvidia. "As a next step and to help me gather the relevant information, the UK's independent competition authority will now prepare a report on the implications of the transaction, which will help inform any further decisions," he said.

  • Rio Tinto Stock Rides Mining Boom, Reflected In A Rising RS Rating

    The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Rio Tinto stock moved into a higher percentile Monday, as it got a lift from 69 to 72. Rio Tinto is the IBD Stock Of The Day. CAN SLIM investors prefer to see RS Ratings above 80, but Rio Tinto is currently riding a boom for mining stocks.

  • Rwanda report blames France for 'enabling' the 1994 genocide

    The French government bears “significant” responsibility for “enabling a foreseeable genocide,” a report commissioned by the Rwandan government concludes about France’s role before and during the horror in which an estimated 800,000 people were slaughtered in 1994. The report, which The Associated Press has read, comes amid efforts by Rwanda to document the role of French authorities before, during, and after the genocide, part of the steps taken by France’s President Emmanuel Macron to improve relations with the central African country. The 600-page report says that France “did nothing to stop” the massacres, in April and May 1994, and in the years after the genocide tried to cover up its role and even offered protection to some perpetrators.

  • Top Stock Picks for Week of April 19, 2021

    Stocks for Investors Interested in the Finance and Audio Products.

  • Why Super League plan makes financial sense for top clubs

    European Super League plans could make clubs more valuable, but risk alienating fans and players.

  • Bull Call Spread Option Idea On Zoom Stock Takes Advantage Of Low Volatility

    Zoom Video Communications has been languishing recently, but during that time, implied volatility has fallen off a cliff. Implied volatility on Zoom stock is around 40%, which is a lot lower than the 100% we saw this time last year. Technically, the stock doesn't look great as it trades below the 21-day and 50-day moving averages, but investors willing to take a contrarian view on the stock could do so in a risk-defined way using an option strategy known as a bull call spread.

  • Johnson scraps Delhi trip; UK puts India on virus 'red list'

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called off a trip to New Delhi amid surging coronavirus cases in India, as the U.K. imposed a travel ban on most visitors from the vast Asian nation. The British and Indian governments said Monday that “in the light of the current coronavirus situation," Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week as planned. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers in the House of Commons that India would be added to a “red list” of countries with high coronavirus rates.

  • 1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

    The climber thought the petroglyphs were graffiti.

  • Despite right-wing panic about the plummeting birthrate, Republicans are lining up against Biden's pro-family 'human infrastructure' push

    Joe Biden is getting ready to unveil another far-reaching set of proposals that would dramatically expand the social safety net for families.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Resorts World Las Vegas announces June opening date. Here's what to expect

    The $4.3 billion megaresort, the first to open on the Las Vegas Strip in a decade, is now taking reservations for its more than 3,500 rooms.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • Leaders of Proud Boys ordered jailed on Capitol riot charges

    A federal judge on Monday ordered two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded that the two men are dangerous and no conditions for their release could be adequate. The judge said Biggs and Nordean “facilitated political violence” even if they weren't armed and didn't assault anybody at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • The bosses of the Suez Canal say the excavator operator who helped free the Ever Given is getting his overtime pay, plus a bonus

    After Insider interviewed Abdullah Abdul-Gawad, whose digger helped free the Ever Given, the Suez Canal Authority said he got his overtime.

  • Biden news - live: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show young Matt Gaetz with a mullet is not authentic

    A viral image purporting to show Matt Gaetz as a senior in high school with a blonde hair and a mullet is fabricated.