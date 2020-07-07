Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Positioned to Collaborate with Customers Worldwide

Customers Now Have Full Access to an Expanded Portfolio of Science-Backed Probiotic, Prebiotic and Enzyme Technologies

KENNESAW, Ga., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes ("Deerland"), a global supplier of science-backed solutions for microbiome health, announced today that it has completed the integration of Denmark-based Bifodan A/S which was acquired in 2019. The two companies now operate as one global entity under the Deerland brand.

With this development, customers of Deerland and the former Bifodan now enjoy full access to an expanded portfolio of science-backed probiotic, prebiotic and enzyme technologies through branded ingredients, customized formulations, and ready-to-market turnkey solutions in more than 40 countries around the world.

"We are excited to unleash the power of two organizations, now operating as one elite global solutions provider," said Scott Ravech, CEO of Deerland. "Together, we are one step closer to achieving our vision of all people of all cultures benefiting from our enzyme, probiotic and prebiotic health products and science-backed technologies."

Deerland's acquisition of Bifodan effectively enlarged its global footprint making the company's value proposition stronger than ever. In the months following the acquisition, the companies worked together to integrate the two organizations to better serve their existing and new customers. Sales and marketing teams addressed how the combined company would collaborate with customers to develop innovative and proprietary solutions. The global research and development teams ensured each product offering would be supported with sound clinical science, and manufacturing teams optimized production in the company's four state-of-the-art TGA and cGMP certified facilities around the globe.

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, based in Kennesaw, Ga and Hundested, Denmark, specializes in developing science-backed solutions that benefit microbiome health, using probiotic, prebiotic and enzyme technology. The company offers a line of unique, clinically validated branded products, including DE111®, PreforPro®, ProHydrolase®, Solarplast®, Glutalytic® and Bifolac® probiotic strains. Deerland collaborates with customers to develop innovative and often proprietary solutions in the dietary supplement, food and beverage, sports nutrition, and companion animal markets. In addition to branded ingredients and customized formulations, Deerland offers full turnkey products for private label through its YourBrand portfolio. The company's manufacturing services include bulk blends, capsules, stick packs and tablets, as well as bottling and labeling. To contact Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, email info@deerland.com or visit www.deerland.com.

