Deestroying at Jackson State: What YouTube star said about Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter on visit

Five years ago, before the NCAA adopted its new name, image, and likeness rules, a Central Florida kicker named Donald De La Haye Jr. lost his eligibility over his monetized YouTube channel.

Now, De La Haye, also known on his channel as Deestroying, has more than 4 million subscribers. And this week, those followers got a glimpse inside of Jackson State's football facilities and a practice run by coach Deion Sanders.

"Y'all have heard a lot of legendary things from Travis Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, Deion Sanders the goat being the head coach, Jackson State has a lot to offer and I'm here to see what they're talking about," said De La Haye.

Travis Hunter was mic'd up for the practice, which featured plenty of running up the stairs at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, drills, and post-practice speech by Sanders.

Then, Hunter took De La Haye on a tour of JSU's new football facility.

"First things first, y'all got the art piece,'" De La Haye said, pointing to a JSU logo on the floor near the entrance. "You're stepping on art, watch out man. JSU. Is this marble? This looks like limestone. This looks expensive."

"You see the building got everything JSU around everything, it's not a spot here or a spot there, everywhere you walk, you'll see JSU or I Believe everywhere," added Hunter.

As they walked past the coaches' offices, De La Haye asked the five-star cornerback if he gets called in the coaches' offices a lot. Hunter replied that he does.

"It's good, but it's bad. Because when you come in there he's telling you what you're doing wrong," said Hunter.

"He's on you, that's good. He just want's you to be great." said De La Haye.

De La Haye said multiple times in the video that the facility reminded him of a junior college.

"This gives me real JUCO vibes, like grit," De La Haye said, standing across from Hunter's locker in JSU's practice locker room. "Like you come in here, boy we ain't playing in here, you don't get the nicest (expletive) so you better work hard."

But that was before he got a glimpse of JSU's new renovated locker room in the Walter Payton Center.

"This is brand new, it's still under construction," De La Haye said. "It's not even done all the way yet, obviously they're building all this out too, but this is the one right here. Look at the lights."

Another highlight of the tour was JSU's new football meeting room, which features stadium-style seating and a large backlit "Jackson State" sign.

De La Haye closed the video with a photo shoot of himself in full Jackson State gear, wearing No. 11 which was most recently worn by defensive back Cedric Moffett, who entered the transfer portal earlier in the spring.

"I do these tours for motivation towards y'all," De La Haye said. "Y'all boys can have this. I know this ain't the Alabamas, I know this aint the LSUs, the Oklahomas, and all that. But it's deeper than all that. It's the history. It's the culture. It's the HBCU. It's putting on for something bigger than yourself. Coach Prime has bought in, Tracis Hunter has bought in, the whole squad has bought in, man."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Travis Hunter takes YouTube star Deestroying on tour of Jackson State