Def Leppard drummer assaulted outside hotel after concert; Ohio man arrested

The drummer for legendary rock group Def Leppard was assaulted Monday night at a Fort Lauderdale hotel he was staying at following a show in South Florida, according to a published report.

Rick Allen, 59, was standing in the valet area at the Four Seasons Hotel having a cigarette when another man ran up and attacked him, Miami television station WSVN reported. A report provided by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department states that Max Edward Hartley, 19, of Avon, Ohio was arrested on a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled adult with great harm.

The police report does not identify Allen by name but notes that the victim of the attack lost his left arm in a traffic accident in 1984. Allen, an English-born drummer who joined Def Leppard in 1978, was injured in a New Year's Eve car crash in 1984 that resulted in his left arm being amputated. He continued to perform with Def Leppard using a specially designed drum kit. The band rose to fame with hit songs such as "Photograph" and "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

Allen was in South Florida as Def Leppard performed Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood in a show co-headlined by '80s heavy metal band Motley Crue.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police report, Hartley hid behind a pole before running at full speed and striking Allen, knocking him backward and causing him to fall and hit his head. When a woman came out to help Allen, Hartley attacked and knocked her to the ground as well.

Woman who tried to help Allen was also injured in the attack

As the woman tried to escape into the hotel, Hartley reportedly grabbed her by her hair and dragged her out of the lobby and back onto the sidewalk before fleeing the area. He was caught a short time later after he was seen damaging vehicles in the parking garage of a nearby hotel, the police report said.

The report did not indicate a motive for the attacks. Hartley faces two counts of battery and four counts of criminal mischief. He did not take questions after he posted bail Tuesday at the Broward County Jail, WSVN reported.

