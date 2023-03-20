Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen thanks fans for support after attack

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has thanked fans for their support after he was assaulted in Florida last week.

In a series of Tweets posted on Sunday night, Allen wrote: "Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping."

Police arrested Max Hartley, 19, after he allegedly attacked the 59-year-old outside the Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale on 13 March.

Hartley allgedly approached Allen from behind and threw him to the ground.

He has since been charged with four counts of criminal mischief, a felony; one count of misdemeanour battery and one count of aggravated battery, according to a police incident report reviewed by ABC News.

The alleged incident took place a day after the band played at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, authorities said.

The band are currently on a world tour

Police said that a woman who tried to intervene was also allegedly attacked by Hartley.

In the statement, Allen said his wife, Lauren Monroe, "was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident.

"We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space," the statement continued, adding that they are focused on "healing for everyone involved."

"We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy," the statement read.

"We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times."

Allen, who lost his arm in a car accident in 1984, hit his head after Hartley's alleged attack, according to ABC News.

Def Leppard, whose hits include Animal and Hysteria, are currently on a world tour, and will next appear in their hometown of Sheffield at Bramall Lane on 22 May.

After completing the European leg of their tour, the band will return to the US for a series of shows in August.