Def Leppard's Rick Allen wants to move on from 'confusion and shock' of Florida attack

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen thanked fans after he was assaulted in Florida. (Michele Eve Sandberg/ Invision / Associated Press)

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen said he wants to focus on the positive, a week after he was allegedly assaulted by a teenager vacationing in Florida.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Allen addressed his fans for their "overwhelming support" amid news of the incident. The photo, also shared by the musician's wife Lauren Monroe, was a photo of Allen standing in front of a group of trees.

"Your love and prayers are truly helping," Allen wrote.

The rocker, who plays the drums with one arm after losing the other in a New Year's Eve car accident in 1984, said his wife was not with him when he was attacked.

According to a Fort Lauderdale police report reviewed by The Times, Allen was allegedly attacked by 19-year-old Ohio resident Max Edward Hartley on March 13.

Hartley was hiding behind a pillar before he ran full speed toward the 59-year-old drummer, police say. Allen was standing near the valet area of the Four Seasons Hotel, smoking a cigarette, when he suffered the blow. He was knocked to the ground, and his head hit the concrete, “causing injury,” the police report said.

Hartley also allegedly attacked a woman who tried to help the musician. He was charged with four counts of criminal mischief, one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of aggravated battery, according to the report.

Just a day before the assault, Def Leppard played a show in Hollywood, Fla. Allen had also made an appearance at a local gallery showcasing his art.

Allen said in his Sunday statement that he his now "working on recovering in a safe space" and is "focusing on healing for everyone involved."

"We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy," he continued. "We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community we are thinking of you all."

He added: "Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times."

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.