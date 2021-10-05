The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Gagliardo-Silver
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A person vandalizes George Floyd&#39;s sculpture in New York, 3 October 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video. (NYPD via REUTERS)
A person vandalizes George Floyd's sculpture in New York, 3 October 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video. (NYPD via REUTERS)

For the second time this year, a statue of George Floyd was vandalised in New York. A memorial statue of a man who lost his life to police brutality, to nine long minutes with a knee on his neck as he begged for breath and mercy over an alleged fake $20 bill, has been covered in blue paint by an unnamed vandal. And for what purpose? What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?

As much as I wish I could say this surprises me, it doesn’t. We live in a nation where George Zimmerman, the man who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, auctioned off the weapon that he used for $250,000 after being acquitted in the case. We live in a nation that sought to blame Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her sleep by police, for her death. We live in a nation that had to replace the memorial sign of Emmett Till, a young Black boy who was lynched after being falsely accused of whistling at a white woman in 1955, with a new, bulletproof version after it was defaced and replaced four times. This is just a continuation of a culture that doesn’t care about brutalised Black bodies resting in peace.

It’s almost ironic that conservatives claim to care about historic preservation of Confederate statues in places of honour, while destroying monuments dedicated to those who unjustly lost their lives to anti-Blackness and police brutality. Maybe, just maybe, it was never about cultural preservation or heritage. Maybe it was about white supremacy, racism, anti-Black bigotry, and bias ... but who am I to say?

This disregard for Black bodies, even in death, has always been part of American culture. It is as American as beer and burgers. From slavery, to Jim Crow, to the forced sterilization of Black men, the school to prison pipeline, the bombing of Philadelphia’s predominantly black area in 1985, to Flint’s water crisis, this is the true version of American history, marred with violence and pain of its people. Take a good look and understand that this is the nation you pledge your allegiance to. God bless America, the land of white supremacy and fraternal nationalism disguised as patriotism. Love thy neighbour, but only if your neighbour is white.

Police brutality is just the latest extension of state power marginalizing and oppressing Black bodies, but is far from the only one. Police are the modern lynch mob, wielding guns and playing judge, jury, and executioner with Black bodies, deciding who lives and dies with the excuse of their victims being armed, violent, gang-affiliated, or scary… often, euphemisms for Blackness. In the last five years, 1,019 Black people died at the hands of the police while only representing 13 per cent of the American population.

Black Americans are 2.5 times as likely to be killed by police than whites, but it goes deeper into our culture than that. Black people are more likely to be pulled over, more likely to be accused of shoplifting or followed around stores, despite shoplifting at a lower rate than their white counterparts, and experience housing discrimination. We see entire Black neighbourhoods destroyed, whether that be through violence like the Tulsa Race Massacre, or infrastructure like the Interstate Highways. The Tuskegee experiments extended into the 1970s, and people are still suffering from the after effects. There is an ongoing health crisis concerning the maternal death rate of Black birthing people. For white women, the maternal death rate sits at 17 per 100,000 live births – but is approximately 43 per 100,000 live births for Black birthers according to the CDC. More than double. Why is that? Perhaps because generations of medical school students were taught that Black people have a higher pain threshold for generations, a myth that persists to this day?

This is what we mean when we say Black Lives Matter, because clearly, on a systemic level, they don’t. Not to the state, not to the police who are supposed to protect and serve, not to the doctors who are supposed to save lives. So to whom do these lives? The statement itself, that Black Lives Matter, shouldn’t be a radical position. But, some perceive that means white lives may not when that’s the furthest thing from the truth. To say Black Lives Matter means all lives matter, but Black lives are being actively marginalized and deprioritised in the system we’ve currently constructed.

This shouldn’t be a partisan or political issue, but yet, it is. Racism, harassment, and police murder shouldn’t be politicised. Police corruption and brutality affects us all if we can’t trust our cops not to kill us in dangerous situations because they were afraid. To defend the disproportionate rates of bias and police violence against Black people on the basis of party lines shows that you’d sooner defend systemic racism and violence against your peers than stick up for moral justice. I can’t say I’m surprised.

Let me ask you this. If America believes in freedom and justice for all, and you believe in America, shouldn’t that extend to medical justice for Black women, freedom from racism, police bias and brutality, and state sanctioned violence and property theft? Do people not deserve the freedom to exist while black? If you believe in the principles of what America is supposed to be and represent, how can you support the harm Black Americans are currently enduring just because of the color of their skin? Or are we still only worth three-fifths of a white person?

Read More

Editor’s Letter: Liverpool vs Man City shows what Super Sunday matches are all about

Editorial: Sunak may not have used the word ‘austerity’, but it will feel like it

Fashion in this country is dead – we all gave up after Brexit | Jenny Eclair

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Progressive mayors seek reelection in Albuquerque, Santa Fe

    Progressive mayors are seeking reelection in New Mexico’s largest city and its fast-growing state capital as voting begins Tuesday, contending with challenges from Hispanic candidates from the more conservative wing of the Democratic Party. The Nov. 2 election is a preamble to statewide and congressional contests in 2022, where Democrats hope to extend their hold on all statewide offices including governor and super-majorities in the state House and Senate, and reclaim a congressional swing seat. In Santa Fe, publishing entrepreneur and Mayor Alan Webber is using the campaign trail to promote a guaranteed minimum income program for parents attending community college.

  • Australia won't welcome international tourists until 2022

    International tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was expected to reach the vaccination benchmark on Tuesday at which the country could begin to open up: 80% of the population aged 16 and older having a second shot.

  • Top State adviser: Biden use of Trump-era border policy "inhumane"

    A senior State Department adviser transitioning to a new role condemned the Biden administration's use of a Trump-era policy to rapidly expel migrants at the southern border in an internal memo, Politico first reported and Axios confirmed.State of play: In the memo dated Oct. 2, Harold Koh calls expulsions under Title 42, a public health order that was implemented as a COVID-19 containment measure, "illegal" and "inhumane," adding that the policy is "not worthy of this administration."Stay on to

  • Fate of George Floyd pardon request now with Texas governor

    A Texas agency has approved a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid

  • Girl, 15, dies of Covid on day she was due to get vaccine

    Jorja Halliday’s mother hailed her as ‘a loving girl’ after she died of the virus

  • George Floyd sculpture in New York City defaced for a second time

    Locals immediately responded to this latest vandalism, coming together to clean the statue.

  • George Floyd statue in New York vandalized days after unveiling

    A statue of police brutality victim George Floyd was vandalized on Sunday, just days after it was unveiled in New York City.

  • Garoppolo injury turns 49ers offense over to Trey Lance

    Injuries to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped derail two of the past three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. With rookie Trey Lance in place, the Niners should be in better shape to handle it this season if Garoppolo has to miss time with a calf injury. Garoppolo hurt his right calf in the first half of a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and missed the entire second half.

  • COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff

    A COVID-19 vaccine requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect Monday in New York City's million-plus-student public school system, in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates being rolled out across the country. The city had planned to bring in substitutes where needed, with Mayor Bill de Blasio warning that unvaccinated school employees would be placed on unpaid leave. Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said she did not know exactly how many employees had declined the shots and been put on leave.

  • Hialeah Middle teacher jailed after cops say she had sex with teen boy in car over months

    A Hialeah Middle drama teacher has been arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car multiple times over the past two months.

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officers injured in shooting on Amtrak train in Tucson

    Members of a regional narcotics “alliance" in Arizona were conducting a routine check on the stationary train when a man opened fire.

  • Teen's body found in Asheville river investigated as homicide, police say

    A tip about a body in a river has police searching for information about the teen, according to the Asheville Police Department.

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

  • Teen Fleeing Cops After Doing Donuts Kills Three Young Valet Workers, Police Say

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn