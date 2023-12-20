Defamation case against Kari Lake, filed by Stephen Richer, will go forward, judge says

A Maricopa County judge ruled Wednesday that a defamation case against former gubernatorial and current U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake will go forward.

Judge Jay Adleman determined that Lake failed to provide enough evidence to get the case dismissed outright under a recently revised state law intending to deter lawsuits that seek to censor or intimidate critics.

"The court is satisfied that the disputed statements — if indeed they are 'provable' as false or defamatory — would be undeserving of the protections associated with our First Amendment principles," Adleman wrote.

The lawsuit, filed in June by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, accuses Lake and her affiliates of spreading false information about Richer following the November 2022 election. He alleges that Lake knew, or should have known, the statements were false. Lake and Richer are both Republicans.

Stephen Richer, Maricopa County Recorder, greets people during the ceremonial inauguration of Gov. Katie Hobbs at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 5, 2023.

But Lake says Richer is seeking to silence her and other election integrity critics. She condemned his defamation suit against her while appearing at Turning Point USA's annual "AmericaFest" conference in Phoenix on Sunday.

Adleman's order was shared with The Arizona Republic by Richer's attorneys. It has yet to be processed by staff with the Clerk of the Superior Court and is not yet officially docketed.

Former Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake speaks at Turning Point USA's 2023 America Fest in the Phoenix Convention Center on Dec. 17, 2023, in Phoenix.

Parties react

Richer said he was pleased with the order, adding that Adleman thwarted Lake's efforts to "avoid accountability."

He said he and his family have faced "endless and vile threats" in the wake of Lake's comments.

"Working as a public servant should not lead to death threats, harassment or defamation," he said in a statement. "No one is above the rule of law in this country, and I look forward to continuing my pursuit of justice."

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Lake posted that Richer's lawsuit "is about taking away our First Amendment rights" and "interfering" in her ongoing U.S. Senate race.

"This case should have been tossed out of court," she said.

Sasha Hupka covers county government and election administration for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a tip to share on elections or voting? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @SashaHupka. Follow her on Instagram or Threads: @sashahupkasnaps.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Judge ruled defamation case against Kari Lake will move forward