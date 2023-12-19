Will a defamation case against Kari Lake go forward? Judge to decide soon

A Maricopa County judge is expected to decide soon whether a defamation case against former gubernatorial and current U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake will go forward.

That ruling could set a high-profile precedent on a recently revised state law intending to deter lawsuits that seek to censor or intimidate critics.

The lawsuit, filed in June by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, accuses Lake and her affiliates of spreading false information about Richer following the November 2022 election. He alleges that Lake knew, or should have known, the statements were false. Lake and Richer are both Republicans.

Former Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake speaks at Turning Point USA's 2023 America Fest in the Phoenix Convention Center on Dec. 17, 2023, in Phoenix.

But Lake says Richer is seeking to silence her and other election integrity critics. Attorney Jen Wright argued in court on Tuesday that Lake's statements, while exaggerated, are ultimately based on "provable facts" and that Richer is subject to "harsh criticism" as a public official.

Lake and her attorneys filed two motions to dismiss the case. One was filed under Arizona's anti-SLAPP law, originally passed in 2006 and revised last year. An Arizona court has yet to rule on the statute's new framework for establishing what defamation cases should be dismissed outright.

SLAPP stands for "strategic lawsuit against public participation," a meritless lawsuit that is brought to silence or intimidate someone who is speaking about a matter of public concern. In Arizona, the law allows for expedited dismissal of a lawsuit if it arises from a desire to deter the exercise of the rights of free speech and petition.

Lake's attorneys said Richer intended to chill Lake's speech by bringing a defamation lawsuit against her. They pointed to Richer's request for injunctive relief, a remedy that would restrain Lake from making certain statements about him.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer answers a question at Maricopa County Superior Court during a voting records trial brought by Kari Lake, former Arizona Republican candidate for governor, on Sept. 21, 2023, in Phoenix.

Attorney Laurence Schwartztol, who represents Richer, said Lake's interpretation of the revised anti-SLAPP law would result in courts "fast-tracking the dismissal of every defamation case."

"The statute is not a defamation immunity law," he said.

Both sides left the courtroom without a ruling. Judge Jay Adleman said he is considering the arguments and will make a decision "in pretty short order."

What happens next?

Adleman could opt to dismiss the case under Lake's regular motion to dismiss, sidestepping the anti-SLAPP law.

But if he doesn't, he will need to determine how to interpret the new statute.

If Adleman determines that Richer's suit was substantially motivated to deter Lake's free and lawful speech, he could dismiss the case and award Lake attorney fees.

If he rules Lake's motion to dismiss is solely intended to cause delay, he could award attorney fees to Richer.

The case could then proceed to the next stage in court. Known as discovery, it's a formal process of exchanging information between attorneys about witnesses and evidence that could be presented at trial.

Lake's attorneys asked Adleman to consider delaying that step. Wright said Richer's lawyers are already "actively engaging" Lake with discovery requests.

