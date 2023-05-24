Defaulting on the nation's debt would violate the U.S. Constitution and crash our economy

I think MAGA Republicans are now showing their contempt for our Constitution by ignoring the 14th Amendment. It clearly states, "the validity of the public debt…including debts…authorized by law… shall not be questioned." As I write this, they are threatening a U.S. default of the public debt.

May 22, 2023: President Joe Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

They are still lying about trickle-down economics, in my view. Their 2017 tax cuts for the rich were supposed to jump-start the economy. Those cuts alone added $2 trillion to the debt. The greatest increase to the U.S. debt took place in the last presidential term with their attempts to shift wealth to the top 1%. Since 1980, IRS tax rates on top incomes have been cut in half, but the income share of the top 1% has doubled.

Now, MAGA Republicans are attempting to cut programs for lower income people, children, and veterans. They consider revoking the 2017 tax cuts on incomes over $400,000 per year a non-starter. Is the GOP willing to sacrifice our credit and our Constitution's 14th Amendment to shift even more wealth to the top 1%? That is where they get their campaign donations.

I fear these MAGA Republicans are willing to crash the economy, hoping that the crash will then be blamed on President Joe Biden. Biden inherited a collapsing economy and now presides over the lowest unemployment in the last 60 years. Wages have improved and inflation, although still high, is gradually declining.

How much longer will people in western Pennsylvania continue to believe that more of the Republican same will somehow change history?

Michel Wilcox, Cochranton

