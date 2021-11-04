Defeat in Virginia and narrow lead in New Jersey raise red flags for Democrats

Reuters

A top Taiwan security official told lawmakers on Thursday that China had internally debated whether to attack Taiwan's Pratas Islands but will not do so before 2024, the year President Tsai Ing-wen's term ends. National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong did not say how he knew that such a move had been debated or why it would not happen during the next few years. China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.