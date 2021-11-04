Defeat in Virginia and narrow lead in New Jersey raise red flags for Democrats

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a race that was supposed to be a comfortable victory for Democrats, CBS News projects New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will narrowly win a second term. Democrats are growing concerned about the party’s messaging following former Governor Terry McAuliffe’s defeat in Virginia. And Congress has yet to pass President Biden’s infrastructure bill or Build Back Better plan. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories