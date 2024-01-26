A former candidate for Wichita Falls City Council has filed complaints with the Texas Ethics Commission against the four men who won the Nov. 7, 2023, election.

Cathy Dodson lost her bid for the Dist. 3 seat to incumbent Jeff Browning.

Dodson

On Jan. 18 she filed complaints with the commission against Browning, Mayor Tim Short, Dist. 4 Councilor Mike Battaglino and Dist. 5 Councilor Tom Taylor.

Copies of the complaints provided to TRN by Dodson allege the candidates did not properly disclose in required pre-election campaign reports political contributions from the Wichita Falls Fire PAC and/or the Wichita Falls Professional Fire Fighters Association. They also claim the candidates accepted political contributions from the Wichita Falls Professional Fire Fighters Association, a non-profit corporation or labor organization. The complaints allege these are violations of sections of the election code.

Dodson also alleges Browing accepted donations or paid campaign expenses at a time when a campaign treasurer appointment was not in effect, which would be a violation.

The commission accepted jurisdiction over those complaints but pointed out it has not found that violations occurred.

Notifications sent to the accused officials said Dodson’s also claimed violations for not properly listing sources of campaign contributions and not disclosing political contributions or expenditures made by Mike Stevens, a Lubbock political consultant.

The commission did not accept jurisdiction over those claims for lack of facts.

The candidates have 25 days to reply. Any found to be in violation of rules may be subjected to fines.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Defeated candidate files election complaints against new City Council members