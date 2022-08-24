Defeated GOP Extremist Laura Loomer: 'I'm Not Conceding, Because I'm A Winner!'

Extremist Laura Loomer lost a Florida GOP primary challenge against House incumbent Dan Webster on Tuesday ― but she didn’t quite see it that way. (Watch the clip below.)

“I”m not conceding, because I’m a winner!” Loomer yelled, baselessly alleging that she was a victim of election fraud.

“And the reality is, this Republican Party is broken to its core,” she continued, per video posted by News 6′s Mike DeForest.

“What we have done tonight is really, honestly shocked the nation,” she continued. “We have further exposed a corruption within our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party. And that is exactly the reason why, right, I decided to go against the RINO Republican Daniel Webster, do-nothing Daniel Webster.”

“I’M NOT CONCEDING!” Laura Loomer attacks the Republican Party and alleges voter fraud after losing GOP primary to incumbent Florida congressman Daniel Webster. #news6pic.twitter.com/qpuhJUIpyJ — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) August 24, 2022

Loomer, in tears, blamed fraud.

“We are losing our country to big-tech election interference,” she said, per Newsweek. “And I am pleading with the Republican Party to please start taking this issue seriously, because the American people deserve representation.” She gave no reason for the allegation.

Loomer, a self-proclaimed white nationalist and Islamophobe who suggested the Buffalo supermarket shooting was set up by Democrats, got closer than many expected on Tuesday. In 2020, the Donald Trump-backed Loomer won a GOP primary, but lost the general election in a landslide.

