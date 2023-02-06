Defective brake light leads to Olmito man's arrest on cocaine charges

Feb. 6—Having a defective brake light ended in the arrest an Olmito man, after nearly 20 pounds of cocaine were found in the backseat of the vehicle he was driving, a federal criminal complaint reflects.

Diego Armando Moreno Flores, born in 1986, is charged with one count of knowingly and willfully possessing with intent to distribute 8.95 kilograms or 19.73 pounds of cocaine.

According to the federal criminal complaint, a Brownsville police officer stopped Moreno Flores at about 1:45 p.m. Feb. 2 because the Dodge Caravan he was driving had a defective brake light.

The complaint states this gave the officer "probable cause" to conduct a traffic stop on Moreno Flores.

While being questioned by the officer, Moreno Flores was unable to provide him with vehicle insurance information, the federal criminal compliant reads.

"Moreno Flores was instantered due to the violations," and an inventory of the vehicle was done before it was to be towed away.

According to the federal criminal complaint, during the inventory of the vehicle an officer found a blue bag in the backseat area that contained eight bundles of suspected drugs that tested positive for cocaine.

Moreno Flores waived his Miranda Rights, the federal criminal complaint states, and admitted to transporting the cocaine and that he was going to be paid once the cocaine was delivered.

Moreno Flores appeared Feb. 3 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan, who ordered he be held without bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.