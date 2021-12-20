Defectors from North Korea pray for resettlement victims

CHISATO TANAKA
·5 min read

NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — Eiko Kawasaki stood at the port of Niigata, the place from which she left for North Korea more than 60 years ago, and tossed chrysanthemum flowers into the sea to pray for her peers who could not come back. Then she burst into tears.

As a 17-year-old girl seeking a better life, Kawasaki joined a resettlement program led by North Korea that promised a “Paradise on Earth" — where everything was supposed to be free and those with Korean roots like her could live without facing discrimination.

Kawasaki was among some 93,000 ethnic Korean residents in Japan and their relatives who joined the program only to find the opposite of what was promised. Most were put to brutal manual labor at mines, in forests and on farms and faced discrimination because of Japan's past colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

One of the rare survivors who made it back to Japan, her birthplace, Kawasaki, now 79, is on a mission to keep alive the tragic stories and memories of the deceived “resettlement” victims.

She aspires to open a museum and revitalize a street in Niigata to commemorate the resettlement program under the auspices of Japanese and Korean friendship groups.

Kawasaki held a commemoration ceremony at the port in early December, marking the day the first ship left for North Korea 62 years ago. Participants offered a moment of silence to the victims who had perished despite their hopes of returning to Japan someday.

“Luckily, I came back to Japan alive. Since I consider my life here to be an extra bonus I’ve received, I want to devote all my time left to doing whatever I can do to make sure this tragedy does not happen again,” Kawasaki said.

Born in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto as a second-generation Korean, she was curious to see the much-touted but isolated communist country after studying at a pro-North Korean school. She says she was brainwashed.

Kawasaki had doubts about the promised future when her ferry arrived at a North Korean port and was met by hundreds of cadaverous people covered with soot from head to toe, she said.

“Everything looked completely black," she recalled. The third biggest international port in North Korea looked much shabbier than the Niigata port. “That moment I realized I had been deceived."

Then she saw her former schoolmate who had left for North Korea earlier, collecting leftover lunch boxes that Kawasaki and other passengers didn't finish. The schoolmate told her she should have eaten it because she wouldn’t have access to such good food anymore.

“I was stunned and thought my heart would stop in shock,” Kawasaki recalled.

Kawasaki was stuck in North Korea for more than 40 years until she fled in 2003 to Japan without telling anyone — including her family — “after seeing the bodies of those who died of starvation” during famines, she said.

Though Kawasaki is safe in Japan, she never feels at ease because she worries about her husband and children still in North Korea. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, she has lost contact with them, and all the letters and packages she sent have been returned.

“My biggest worry now is their survival,” Kawasaki said.

Kawasaki and other defectors want to rejuvenate a 1.5-kilometer (about 1 mile) stretch called “Bodnam,” or willow street, by planting new trees to replace those that have withered or died since the resettlement program ended in 1984. Older trees were planted to mark the 1959 launch of the resettlement program.

“The street has gotten shabby because people paid little attention to the resettlement program or they couldn't care less about it. I thought I had to change that,” said Kawasaki.

Among her supporters is Harunori Kojima, 90, a former communist who once backed the resettlement program.

Kojima said he wanted to join the Bodnam street project because of a sense of guilt and regret that he long supported the program despite knowing the severe conditions in the North.

He saw the reality during a 1964 trip to North Korea but “could not tell the truth” to those associated with the pro-Pyongyang organization or to his Japanese communist comrades. “That matter is still tormenting my heart.”

Kojima published a book in 2016 including photos he took of those who left for North Korea, newspaper clips endorsing the program and letters he received from victims who yearned to return to Japan, as a way to document the history — and as atonement.

He noted the repatriation was strongly backed by Japan's government, Japanese media and many nonprofit organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross.

A 2014 United Nations Commission of Inquiry report described the victims of the resettlement program as “forcibly disappeared” people whom North Korea kept under strict surveillance, deprived of liberty and freedom of movement. It said many were likely to be among the first victims of the 1990s famines due to their lower social status.

Kawasaki and several other defectors are seeking damages in a lawsuit against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over human rights violations they say they suffered under the resettlement program.

Kim is not expected to appear or compensate them even if the court orders it, but the plaintiffs hope the case can set a precedent for the Japanese government to negotiate with North Korea in the future on seeking the North’s responsibility. A ruling is expected in March.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Leftist Boric Wins Chile Presidency Pledging Economic Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Leftist Gabriel Boric was elected president of Chile on Sunday by a larger-than-expected margin, giving him a mandate to push for higher taxes, greener industries and greater equality after a contest focused on discontent over an investor-friendly economy that has left many behind.Most Read from BloombergSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeEngland Has Hundreds of Thousands of New Omicron Cases Daily

  • After raising hopes, India puts off framing cryptocurrency policy

    There is no end to the uncertainty in India’s cryptocurrency sector as the country seems to have delayed, once again, framing a law that will signal its policy approach to the rapidly growing field. This is in consonance with prime minister Narendra Modi’s comment at the virtual Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden on Dec. 11. “We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it,” Modi had said.

  • Defiant in war and isolation, Hamas plays long game in Gaza

    Each month, hundreds of trucks heavy with fuel, cement and other goods cross a plowed no man’s land between Egypt and the Gaza Strip — and Hamas becomes stronger. Israel says it works with Egypt to supervise Rafah in return for quiet.

  • Closing arguments set for ex-officer in Daunte Wright death

    Closing arguments are set for Monday in the manslaughter trial of the former Minnesota police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop. Kim Potter's case will go to the mostly white jury after Judge Regina Chu gives them final instructions. The defense rested Friday after Potter told jurors that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody,” saying during her sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer’s face.

  • Across US, houses of worship struggle to rebuild attendance

    When Westminster United Methodist Church in Houston resumed in-person services late last year, after a seven-month halt due to COVID-19, there were Sundays when only three worshippers showed up, according to the pastor, Meredith Mills. Since then, attendance has inched back up, but it’s still only about half the pre-pandemic turnout of 160 or 170, Mills estimates. Polls by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows how dramatically church attendance fell during the worst of the pandemic last year, even as many say they are now returning to regular service attendance.

  • More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

    The death toll rose to more than 200 following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, with 52 people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials said Monday. At its strongest, the typhoon packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph) before it blew out Friday into the South China Sea. The toll was expected to increase because several towns and villages remained out of reach due to downed communications, power outages and clogged roads, although massive clean-up and repair efforts were underway with the improved weather.

  • Flashlight reveals dead body at bottom of 20-foot hole in Indiana, police say

    The unexpected find is raising questions for police in Terre Haute.

  • He Bombed the Nazis, Outwitted the Soviets and Modernized Christmas

    The B-17 he was piloting had lost two of its four engines to enemy fire, and as Si Spiegel surveyed the ruined landscape, he had one thought: We have to get behind the Russian front. As part of the Allied raid on Berlin, his bomber had dropped its payload over the German capital, but he’d been hit with flak and would almost certainly not make it back to the base in England. No pilot wanted to get shot down over Nazi Germany, especially not a Jewish pilot. Spiegel had essentially bluffed his way

  • Oconomowoc police alert residents to shelter in place

    Oconomowoc police: Shelter in place, suspect sought

  • A conservative solution to America's gun safety problem

    We should use the model that worked to increase automobile safety (and decrease auto deaths) to increase gun safety (and decrease gun deaths).

  • Teachers need more time off for stress relief? Hardly. They need more days at work

    Charles Andrews of Fort Worth writes that teachers need to buckle up and work more. | Opinion

  • Driver launches firefighter 30 feet during Christmas event for kids, Texas officials say

    The driver sped away after hitting the firefighter and police are searching for them, outlets reported.

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on constitutional carry and St. Jude's

    Dec. 19, 2021, letters: Readers comment on creating a constitutional carry law in Florida and giving to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

  • Chelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship

    Billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has become a Portuguese citizen, adding the European Union member country's passport to his Russian and Israeli ones. A spokesperson for Abramovich confirmed a report by Portuguese newspaper Publico on Saturday which cited justice ministry documents as saying the Russian-born businessman had been granted Portuguese citizenship on April 30. Abramovich's case was based on a Portuguese law offering naturalisation to descendents of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the medieval Inquisition, the newspaper said.

  • A massive rave took place in a Saudi desert. It was just like any other festival, bar the electronic music pausing for the Islamic call to prayer, say reports

    David Guetta performed at MDLBEAST Soundstorm — a music festival on the outskirts of Riyadh in the socially conservative kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

  • ‘Griswold’ family’s Christmas tree search ends in dramatic rescue

    A Washington family has been ridiculed after driving into the wilderness in severe weather to look for a Christmas tree, resulting in a dangerous search-and-rescue effort.

  • Satanic Temple to install Sol Invictus holiday display at state Capitol rotunda

    The exhibition will be installed at 1 p.m. Monday in the Capitol rotunda, overseen by The Satanic Temple’s Illinois congregation.

  • Victim of privilege: how Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers tried to make her seem likable

    Maxwell’s attorneys tried to replace her image of a privileged socialite with one of being a kind and generous employer Ghislaine Maxwell speaks with her attorneys as she decides whether or not to testify during her trial. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters When Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense case started last Thursday, her team tried pulling off a near-impossible task – making the British socialite accused of sex trafficking seem likable. Indeed, the first defense witness in Maxwell’s Manhattan fe

  • There was a street fight in Key West, police said. Deputies and sailors now face charges

    A Navy sailor was airlifted from Key West to a Miami hospital early Saturday morning after police said he was part of a fight on Duval Street between two off-duty sheriff’s deputies and two other sailors.

  • Oklahoma Rep. Terry O'Donnell, wife indicted over law change that let her become tag agent

    Rep. Terry O'Donnell of Oklahoma is charged with five felonies and three misdemeanors. His wife, Teresa O'Donnell, faces three felonies and one misdemeanor.