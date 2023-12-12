Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff

The Russians keep trying to encircle Avdiivka and continue attacks on the Bakhmut, Marinka and Lyman fronts. A total of 89 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 December

Quote from the General Staff: "Eighty-nine combat clashes took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 10 missile strikes and 18 airstrikes and carried out 60 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the Russians, who keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. The Defence Forces successfully repelled 42 Russian attacks to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Sieverne, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Synkivka and to the north-west of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks in Spirne and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks in Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast). The Defence Forces of Ukraine are continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on Russian manpower and equipment and consolidating their positions.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the defenders repelled 14 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks to the north of Pryiutne and the west of Novopokrovka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, on the Melitopol front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery measures and inflicting fire on the Russian rear.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out two attacks on the areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two ammunition storage points, a command post and an artillery piece belonging to the Russians.

