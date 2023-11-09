Defence aid packages for Ukraine to become smaller – Pentagon

The United States will continue to provide defence assistance packages to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) in the near term, but they will simply become smaller. At the same time, the Pentagon is calling on Congress to approve additional funding as soon as possible.

Source: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, reported by Ukrinform

Quote from Singh: "We're going to continue to roll out packages, they just are getting smaller. So we really implore Congress to pass the supplemental request that the President sent up so that we can continue to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs."

Details: She clarified the estimates announced the day before by the White House, noting that the US had already used more than 95% of the total US$62.3 billion allocated to support Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Singh pointed out that the administration had already used all the funds of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and had about US$1 billion in reserve for PDA packages.

In addition, she said that Ukraine relies on the support of other countries: "We just had a Contact Group last month. We are going to have another Ukraine Defense Contact Group in mid-November. Allies and partners are continuing to support Ukraine, we are continuing to support Ukraine in what they need in their fight."

Support UP or become our patron!