Defence budget on course for £2.5 billion-a-year cut amid soaring inflation

Britain's defence budget is on course for a £2.5 billion-a-year real-terms cut - which is more than the value of all UK military aid sent to Ukraine this year.

The House of Commons Library estimated that a previously expected £600 million drop in real-terms spending is due to quadruple by 2025, based on public sector inflation forecasts by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The disclosure came amid growing calls from Conservative MPs for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to increase defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030 - a target advocated by Liz Truss during her time as Prime Minister, but yet to be confirmed by Rishi Sunak. Mr Sunak has previously described the 3 per cent target as "arbitrary" and is expected to avoid short-term funding increases above a spending plan set out in 2021.

On Friday, The Telegraph revealed that the Treasury expected the defence budget to face real-terms cuts until 2026.

Now Commons library estimates commissioned by the Liberal Democrats suggest that those real-terms cuts will reach £2.5 billion a year by the 2024-25 financial year.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons defence committee, described the figures as "stark", warning: "You reduce your spending in real terms at your economic peril. It isn't just about protecting our own interests, it's also about the leadership role we aspire to play as a force for good. If we want other Nato countries to follow our lead that requires greater investment in defence."

Richard Foord, the Lib Dem defence spokesman and a former Army officer, said: “Our brave military personnel are being let down by the Conservative Government. These eye-watering cuts are just the latest fiasco presided over by successive Conservative prime ministers.

“Rishi Sunak should honour his party’s commitment to support our armed forces at this moment of global danger. That starts by cancelling planned cuts to troop numbers and ensuring that they have the equipment that they need.”

In March, the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast an average of 2.8 per cent inflation between 2021−22 and 2024−25, using the GDP deflator, a measure of general inflation in the domestic economy, as opposed to the Consumer Prices Index, which is linked to households.

However, more recent calculations by the IFS put inflation, based on the same measure, at 3.7 per cent.

The Commons library said: "For the Ministry of Defence, TDEL [the Total Departmental Expenditure Limit] was increasing from £46 billion to £48.6 billion in cash terms. Based on the original inflation forecasts, this was a decrease of £0.6 billion in real terms ... If the IFS inflation estimate is correct, this will now be a decrease of £2.5 billion ... so higher inflation has taken off about £1.9 billion."

Last month, the Government said that the UK had committed £2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2022.

Last week, the Prime Minister’s spokesman refused to commit to increasing defence spending to the 3 per cent target.

He said: "That is something that would need to be set out by the Chancellor at a future fiscal event.”