Defence budget will not rise despite Ukraine war, Rishi Sunak signals

Tony Diver
·2 min read
In this article:
  Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom (born 1980)
Rishi Sunak will give his Spring Statement on Wednesday
Britain’s defence budget will not rise in this week’s Spring Statement, despite the war in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak has signalled.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer on Sunday pointed to £24 billion of new defence spending announced in last year’s Integrated Review, as he countered speculation that the Treasury would increase the Ministry of Defence budget on Wednesday because of concerns about Russia.

“It’s the largest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War and ensures that not only will we meet our Nato two per cent [of GDP] target, we will remain one of the largest defence spenders in NATO overall,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

“I’m glad that we did that and we acted, and did that before all this happened, which is a good thing.”

It had previously been suggested that the defence budget may increase amid concerns about the UK’s readiness for war if the conflict in Ukraine draws in Nato countries.

Privately, the prospect of Vladimir Putin pushing into other European states has been described as an “elephant in the room” that Downing Street would prefer to ignore.

Ministers are already planning to reduce troop numbers from 82,000 73,000 by 2025, while the high rate of inflation means the defence budget is shrinking in real terms, despite the planned top-up from the Integrated Review.

All department bids ‘harshly rebuffed’

Analysis by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a leading defence think tank, found that when inflation was taken into account, defence spending would actually fall in real terms in 2023 and 2024.

It has been suggested that Mr Sunak’s statement may include a cut to fuel duty and changes to the threshold at which employees pay National Insurance, but it is expected to contain few other policy offerings and tax giveaways, as he attempts to shore up the public finances after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every department that tried to put bids in has been quite harshly rebuffed,” said one disgruntled Whitehall source.

“If DCMS was asking about arts funding or whatever, that has been rebuffed.

“It's not a Budget where everyone asks for bits and bobs, because there's not really any money."

