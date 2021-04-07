Defence claims George Floyd told police ‘I ate too many drugs’, but witnesses disagree

Josh Marcus
·2 min read
Visitors pay their respects at George Floyd Square while the fourth day of trial continues for Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Visitors pay their respects at George Floyd Square while the fourth day of trial continues for Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

George Floyd allegedly told officers “I ate too many drugs” while he was being handcuffed during his fatal arrest, according to a brief, chaotic video clip defence attorneys played in court on Wednesday during the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Witnesses who reviewed the footage before and during the trial of Mr Chauvin said they don’t agree that Mr Floyd actually said that.

James Reyerson, a special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension who investigated Mr Floyd’s death, at first said he hadn’t heard that specific clip and couldn’t make out Mr Floyd’s remarks upon listening in court.

After hearing the clip for a second time in court on Wednesday, Mr Reyerson agreed that it did sound like Mr Floyd was talking about ingesting drugs.

Finally, upon being recalled to the stand and hearing it for a third time, this time in an extended clip to put Mr Floyd’s words in their full context, he concluded Mr Floyd didn’t say he taken drugs, but rather the opposite.

Read more:

“I believe Mr Floyd was saying, ‘I ain’t do no drugs,’” Mr Reyerson said.

Previously, Jody Stiger, a use of force expert with the Los Angeles Police Department called as an expert witness to review the case, told the court on Wednesday he couldn’t hear what Mr Floyd was saying in the clip.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s lawyers have blamed George Floyd’s death in part on a drug overdose.

“The evidence will show that Mr Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, his coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the adrenaline flowing through his body – all of which acted to further compromise an already comprised heart,” attorney Eric Nelson said during his opening statement last week.

The state, meanwhile, argues it was Mr Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd which ultimately killed him, and medical testimony from the doctors and medics who treated Mr Floyd has supported that interpretation.

Dr Bradford Langenfeld, who was a resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center and treated Mr Floyd, said that after examining the evidence, “asphyxia, as it’s commonly understood,” a lack of oxygen to the body, seemed to him the most likely cause of death.

    The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK from the USA for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, despite widespread travel restrictions. However, it is thought unlikely that the Duchess, heavily pregnant with their second child, will join him. Prince Harry, 36, was extremely close to Prince Philip, although he is not thought to have seen him in person since the autumn of 2019. A royal source told the New York Post: "He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family." Current rules state that the majority of people attempting to travel to the UK must test negative for Covid within 72 hours of their flight and then quarantine for 10 days on arrival. There is an exemption for people attending the funeral of a close family member, although Prince Harry would have to self-isolate at all other times. He spoke of his grandfather during a recent television interview with James Corden, fondly describing how he conducted Zoom calls. "We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around," he said, laughing as he recalled how the Duke had slammed his laptop shut to end a call. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website has been transformed into a memorial page to the Duke of Edinburgh. A short message on archewell.com, set against a dark background, says: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed." A spokesman for the Sussexes declined to comment.