Defence Forces destroy Russian Solntsepyok heavy MLRS – video

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have found a Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) on the southern front, and the Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed it.

Source: Special Operations Forces’s press service

Details: While conducting reconnaissance on the southern front, the drone crew of the 73rd Naval Centre of the Special Operations Forces detected a Solntsepyok (TOS-1A) MLRS hidden behind the trees.

SOF established the location of the MLRS and adjusted the fire of the Rocket Forces and Artillery unit of the Defence Forces that targeted it using a HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system. As a result, the Solntsepyok was completely destroyed.

Reference: The Solntsepyok system is used for destroying light armoured vehicles and manpower, as well as for damaging enemy fortifications. Solntsepyok is equipped with non-guided 220 mm-calibre rockets weighing up to over 200 kg.

