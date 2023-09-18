Defence Forces repel Russian attacks on Marinka and Zaporizhzhia fronts – General Staff

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and almost 10 attacks near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff report as of 18:00 on 18 September

Details: The Ukrainian forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

In total Russia launched 17 missile strikes, 33 airstrikes and 26 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and on Ukrainian settlements during the day.

Quote: "During the day the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched eight attacks on the areas where Russian manpower, armament and military equipment was concentrated.

Ukrainian units of Rocker Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian manpower, armament and military equipment was concentrated, an anti-aircraft system, six artillery systems and a control point of the Russians."

