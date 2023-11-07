Defence Forces of Ukraine repel Russian attacks on five fronts – General Staff

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have repelled assault actions of the Russians on five fronts.

Source: evening General Staff report from 7 November

Details: Within the last 24 hours, 36 combat encounters have occurred. The Russians have launched three missile attacks, 35 airstrikes, and 30 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast where the Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted assault actions near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks on the Russians near the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled 13 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted assault actions near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue conducting offensive operations on the Melitopol front, assault actions on the Bakhmut front, causing losses to the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and exhausting the Russians along the frontline.

Quote: "During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched 17 attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment, and five attacks on anti-aircraft systems of the Russians.

Rocket and Artillery Forces units of the Defence Forces struck six artillery systems, two control points, a fuel and lubricants storage, an area of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment, two radar stations and a radio-electronic warfare station of the Russians."

