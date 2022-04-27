Defence industry official leaks Ukrainian aircraft secrets to Russian Federation

KATERINA TISHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL, 2022, 04:24 PM Military counterintelligence of the SBU exposed a defence facility official in the Zhytomyr region who was collecting classified information about Ukrainian combat aircraft and air force infrastructure. Source: SBU department in the Zhytomyr region Details: The defence facility official was interested in secret information regarding the deployment, as well as the repair and restoration of the combat capabilities of military aviation. The traitor collected information and - through instant messengers - passed it on to citizens of the Russian Federation who are reasonably suspected of being involved with and controlled by the special services of the Russian Federation. The citizens involved were a brother of the main perpetrator, who in 2014 defected to the Russian side and now serves in the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation, and a former classmate. The information collected by the traitor constitutes a state secret in the field of defence and concerned Ukrainian combat aircraft and the consequences of rocket attacks on a military airfield, including the extent of damage to equipment and work undertaken to repair it. Investigators of the SBU department in the Zhytomyr region charged the suspect with high treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court has detained the suspect until the trial as a precautionary measure. The traitor faces 15 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.