Defence Intelligence Chief: Destruction of A-50 aircraft likely to affect Russians' ability to communicate

The destruction of the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft is likely to affect Russia's ability to maintain communications in the conflict zone "around the clock".

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in a comment for Financial Times

Quote: "The A-50 was shot down and it exploded. The Il-22 was badly damaged but, unfortunately for us, it managed to make an emergency landing in Anapa [a Russian town on the Black Sea coast – FT]."

Details: According to Budanov, Russia has only eight A-50s in good condition. He added that the destruction of the aircraft is likely to affect Russia's ability to operate and communicate in the conflict zone "around the clock".

Background:

On the evening of 14 January Reports appeared on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels about the downing of a Russian A-50 reconnaissance aircraft and damage to an Il-22M, which was partially confirmed this morning by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, and Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Ukrainian government.

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force has downed two important Russian planes in the morning on 15 January: an airborne early warning system (AWACS) aircraft and an airborne command post.

Ukraine's Air Force reported, a Russian Il-22 air control centre probably survived the attack but cannot be restored.

