My defence of Michael Owen, who has stayed true to his Partridge-esque character

Boy oh boy, we have had some fun with Michael Owen. Fourteen years now since his unforgettable pretend helicopter flight over Dubai, in which he delivered such charismatic nuggets as: “Actually, oil represents just six per cent of the nation’s income.” Owen and the city are still struggling to recover. Of course both remain prosperous, but neither will ever be cool.

This seems to be the main issue for Owen’s increasingly vocal critics. There is an overused word for people like them, who zero in on someone they dislike and relentlessly take the mickey rather than ignoring them: haters. Owen has many and has given them plentiful ammunition.

His public email address uses the unintentionally hilarious domain name themichaelowen.com, which when you visit is a holding page for a web hosting company. Last year he promoted a range of NFTs and made the bold claim on Twitter that they would “be the first ever that can’t lose their initial value”. The Advertising Standard Authority took exception and the tweet was deleted. Two years ago he posed in jeans and a personalised denim jacket in a collaboration with a Thai clothing company. Paul Scholes commented under the Instagram picture with two devastating words: Shakin’ Stevens.

There is a mercenary thread running through all of this, the double denim, the NFTs, the endorsement of Dubai. Perhaps such work is necessary now Owen is used more sparingly as a football pundit. He still has an elite footballer’s lifestyle to be maintained, and business interests in the rarely-cheap field of racing.

But more recently it is not just Owen’s work which is being mocked, it is his perceived personality. Again, there is lots to go at here. In a clip from a 1999 video which refuses to die, Neville Southall chided him for over-celebrating goals against a teen goalkeeper - “well done, he’s 13”. (Watch video below)

In the past couple of weeks alone Owen has been mocked for an inoffensive story about throwing apples into a bin as a kid, a weirder one about throwing a dart in someone’s leg, and an admittedly embarrassing misunderstanding about the Beenie Man dancehall classic Who Am I, in which Owen mistook its “Sim simma” hook for Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins. At least that suggests he has added a film to the lifetime list of eight he claimed to have watched in 2014; another thing he was ripped for as if he had killed and eaten several cast members from The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Why does he stir such scorn? Unquestionably he has a certain chippy bluntness to his personality, the type of person who sees the phrase “new money” as a blessing, not an insult. Partly too it is because he is a rarity, an elite footballer without caucus.

He upset Liverpool, the team which made him, by joining Manchester United when there were no better options available. Newcastle fans did not warm to the striker and his many injuries either. In Owen’s youth, visitors to the Liverpool training ground observed he was always more interested in reading the Racing Post than the day’s football pages, unforgivable sporting polyamory in some people’s eyes.

Yet there is an increasing sense of Owen as a hapless, Partridge-esque figure – the cringe god chronically unable to detect when a guileless moment might be clipped up for social media. This gives the insults towards him a streak of cruelty. In his defence, he is not the first absurdly talented teenager catapulted to sudden fame to come out of the experience as a slightly weird bloke.

At last he seems a more natural TV presence in his role as presenter of Match Officials Mic’d Up, a perfectly anodyne vehicle for his confident but stiff delivery. Perhaps he deserves more recognition for a career which brought him a Ballon d’Or. This is something that, for example, David Beckham never achieved. No sense of a looming Netflix series in which we get to learn about the real Michael.

He will never have the polish of Beckham, the connection with his club of Jamie Carragher or the oratory gifts of Gary Neville. But Owen at his peak was a more electrifying footballer than all three. It is a shame to forget that and turn him into a hate figure, especially when football houses many more odious personalities.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.