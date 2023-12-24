Defence Ministry announces launch of artillery coalition in Paris in January

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has announced the launch of an artillery coalition in January 2024 to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: press release from the Ministry of Defence published on Sunday, 24 December, reported by European Pravda

Details: The creation of the new coalition was discussed at a meeting between Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk and a delegation from the French Senate.

Havryliuk said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are interested in further purchases of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, which have demonstrated high efficiency and accuracy in combat.

Among other things, in 2024, Caesar will be tested to control fire using artificial intelligence, which should reduce the use of ammunition for firing and hitting targets by 30%.

Havryliuk also called on France to help increase the number of ammunition for the Caesar systems.

Background:

Ukraine received 18 of these self-propelled artillery systems from France, and Paris had already been able to offset some of them with an order.

A delegation from the French Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and the Armed Forces, following a visit to Ukraine and Poland this week, called for more military assistance to Kyiv to help it counter Russian aggression.

