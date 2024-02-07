Defence Ministry anticipates new opportunities with creation of Drone Forces

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry hopes that establishing Drone Forces will contribute to developing drone units and enhancing their knowledge and skills.

Source: First Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram

Quote: "The establishment of the Drone Forces as an independent branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms our understanding of the importance of these technologies. We are prepared to harness all the advantages of unmanned systems effectively.

The new organisational opportunities will not only create specialised jobs for working with drones but also involve the formation of new units. This includes a system for accumulating, assessing, exchanging experience, and training for using unmanned aerial vehicles.

It is also crucial that opportunities for the full-scale production of drones and their integration with the military are opening up. Ukraine possesses the technology and significant prospects to achieve its objectives on the battlefield precisely through using unmanned technologies."

Details: On 6 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the Drone Forces.

Pavliuk emphasised that using unmanned systems for reconnaissance and engaging the enemy on land, in the air, and at sea represents a "true revolution in conducting military operations."

The Deputy Defence Minister reiterated that drones have proven their effectiveness and importance in warfare, as Defence Forces have already inflicted critical losses on the enemy fleet and destroyed significant amounts of enemy equipment thanks to drones.

Support UP or become our patron!