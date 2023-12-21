Defence Ministry explains Minister's words on mobilisation abroad: it’s invitation to army, no sanctions

The Ministry of Defence has clarified that Minister Rustem Umeirov calls on all Ukrainians to join the Armed Forces, but that there is no question of a mechanism for punishing or putting legal pressure on men outside Ukraine.

Source: Ilarion Pavliuk, Head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defence, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The Minister calls on all Ukrainian citizens to join the Armed Forces, wherever they are. The fact that you have not received an enlistment notice does not mean that the threat to Ukraine has disappeared.

Does this apply to those Ukrainians who are abroad? Absolutely. Defending the country in time of war is a constitutional duty of all citizens. If we are talking about a mechanism of punishment or legal pressure on those outside Ukraine, this is not on the agenda now."

Details: Pavliuk said that "the emphasis was shifted" in Umierov's published interview, and Umierov meant there the need to convey to Ukrainians abroad how important it is for them to join the army.

The Ministry of Defence stated that there are more than enough tasks related to recruitment, improving the mobilisation mechanism, improving the training system, etc.

Quote: "However, to reiterate an important point: an enlistment notice is only a notice to a citizen that the state needs him or her for protection. From this point of view, it is strange to wait for a personal invitation at the end of the second year of a full-scale invasion. Have you heard about the war in Ukraine? Consider yourself invited. Go now. Go, just like all those who stood in line at the military enlistment offices in February 2022."

Background: Welt, citing Defence Minister Rustem Umierov’s interview with WELT TV, Bild and Politico, reported that Ukrainian men aged 25-60 living in Germany and other countries should report to the Armed Forces’ enlistment centres next year or face sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!