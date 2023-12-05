Defence Ministry names 9 priorities from future security obligations package of EU

Representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and the EU discussed the long-term security obligations that the European Union is ready to offer to Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on 5 December, as reported by European Pravda.

Representatives of the European External Action Service arrived in Kyiv to start consultations on the package of security obligations for Ukraine on behalf of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The EU's long-term aid directions were presented by Charles Fries, the Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defence, during negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr.

The package for Ukraine includes nine priorities for the future security obligations of the European Union for Ukraine:

assistance with military machinery and equipment;

training of the Ukrainian military;

cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry;

countering cyber and hybrid threats;

assistance in demining;

implementation of reforms related to the process of accession to the EU;

strengthening the ability to control the stockpile of weapons;

supporting nuclear safety efforts;

exchange of intelligence, in particular satellite images.

Charles Fries also emphasised that the EU "is trying to provide aid to Ukraine as quickly as it is needed".

Background:

On 4 December, Ukraine started consultations with the European Union concerning collective security guarantees, such as the development of the declaration of the Group of Seven about the support for Ukraine that was signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

In November, such consultations began with Germany and Italy, and before that, with the Netherlands and France.

