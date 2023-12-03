Defence Ministry warns of fake Umierov accounts on Telegram

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has issued a warning to Telegram users about fake accounts allegedly belonging to Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Source: Defence Ministry on Facebook

Quote: "Unknown individuals are using the name of the Ukrainian Defence Minister to collect information from Ukrainian citizens.

These people have created an account on Telegram using the name of the Ukrainian Defence Minister. Today they started harvesting data, pretending to be an official channel of information.

Please note that Rustem Umierov does not have a Telegram account. Please do not provide any information requested by the individuals who run this account, and send in a complaint about it."

Details: Later, the Ministry of Defence noted that thanks to the efforts of Ukrainians, the account in question has been labelled as fake.

However, there is another fake account purporting to be run by Umierov: https://t.me/Umerov_Rustem0/34.

