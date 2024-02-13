Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital

The defence secretary failed to disclose an earlier hospital stay to the chain of command

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from hospital and resumed his duties, the Pentagon has said.

Mr Austin, 70, was admitted to the critical care unit at a DC-area hospital on Sunday for symptoms of an "emergent bladder issue".

While in hospital, he briefly transferred his duties to his deputy.

The Pentagon chief had been under scrutiny for failing to disclose his prostate cancer diagnosis and two hospital stays in December and January.

Senior defence officials and the Biden administration did not know that Mr Austin was seriously ill until three days into his re-admission to hospital in January.

Mr Austin apologised for his handling of the incident last week, and his expected to testify before Congress about his failure to advise officials of his illness later this month.