'We have to defend American democracy': Biden addresses the nation in prime-time speech

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Remittances to Mexico reached a record high in July as Mexican families received $5.3 billion from abroad, an annual increase of 16.5%, data from the Mexican central bank showed on Thursday. This marks the third consecutive month that remittances reached a record amount, following highs recorded in May ($5.142 billion) and June ($5.144 billion). Mexicans abroad - mostly in the United States where the economy benefited from stimulus measures that were absent in Mexico - are sending more money to help their families back home as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador struggles to deliver on promises to energize growth.