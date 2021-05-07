Defend U.S. troops against sexual assault and harassment in the military – finally

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Editorial Board
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.

For the Opposing View, read Removing military commanders from sexual assault cases won't yield meaningful solutions.

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and each time expecting a different result, the decades-long practice of relying on the U.S. military to cure its epidemic of sexual assault has been stunningly crazy.

Finally – exhaustively – that may change.

A bill providing much-needed reform was introduced last week by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a champion of this issue for years, and Joni Ernst of Iowa, the GOP's only female combat veteran in the Senate. Colleagues of both parties are moving to join the legislation in hopes of attracting 60 votes and making it filibuster-proof. It now has 56 co-sponsors.

The bill would, among other things, revise military law and remove commanders from their roles in handling sexual assault complaints, leaving the decision to prosecute or court-martial an offending soldier with a special prosecutor in a civilian-led office.

Reporting sexual abuse to bosses

This is a fundamental change that could help ensure that allegations of sexual assault and abuse are taken seriously, that the guilty are punished and that victims can find accountability. Civilians aren't required to report sexual abuse to their bosses, and the same should be true for service members.

Right now, commanders make the call on whether a sexual harassment or assault case moves toward prosecution, and this can create a clear conflict of interest. The commander may know both parties and might dislike the accuser or favor the alleged offender – if, for example, that person is a decorated soldier. Or commanders could have their own hidden record of sexual misconduct.

The militaries of such U.S. allies as Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Israel have long since removed sexual assault cases from the chain of command. But the Pentagon has resisted, arguing that commanders need to retain authority over all offenses to preserve their leadership roles. Instead of embracing change, they've paid lip service to zero tolerance of sexual abuse and kept generating awareness programs as Band-Aid fixes, all to no avail.

Humiliating military scandals

Sadly, Congress has indulged the generals, despite the neon-flashing reality of consecutive scandals:

►There was the Tailhook atrocity of 1991, when aviators assaulted women at a Las Vegas convention.

►Or the 1,500-page Pentagon report in 2013 that revealed pervasive sexual abuse in the ranks.

►Or humiliations in 2013 and 2014, when a sexual abuse prevention officer was reprimanded for committing sexual abuse and another was convicted of running a prostitution ring.

►There was the infamous Marines United abomination of 2017, where photos of partially clothed female Marines were posted online.

And in 2018, a troop survey revealed an astonishing 20,500 instances of unwanted sexual contact in one year, a 38% jump over 2016.

Say their names

Meanwhile, individual stories grew only more horrifying.

There was the case of Army Staff Sgt. Randall Hughes, accused of raping another soldier's wife at a drunken party near Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2017. A commander declined to prosecute and Hughes went on to commit serial sexual assaults, including of his 14-year-old daughter. He was convicted in March and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

And there was Army Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, who was reportedly the victim of unwanted touching by a superior at Fort Hood, Texas, last year. Fernandes was transferred to another unit and when word of his allegation spread there, he was hazed and harassed by other soldiers. He went missing last August and was found hanging from a tree off base, an apparent suicide.

But the case that could finally generate change in Congress' attitude was the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood. A woman who had dreamed since childhood of being a soldier, Guillen, 20, complained to friends of being sexually harassed by another soldier. She disappeared in April of last year, and her body was found a couple of months later. Guillen had been beaten to death with a hammer by someone who tried to dismember and burn her remains before burying them along a riverbank. A soldier suspected of the killing, and of being the person who had sexually harassed Guillen, killed himself as police were closing in.

To his credit, the military's top officer conceded Monday that the kind of changes outlined in the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act introduced by Gillibrand and Ernst may be necessary. “We’ve been at it for years, and we haven’t effectively moved the needle,” said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “We have to. We must.”

In addition to the changes in military law, the proposed reform would increase leadership and investigative training in the areas of sexual assault and domestic abuse, and a report on expenditures needed to increase physical security on bases.

By no means is the bill a panacea. But at least it represents a fundamental change in military justice that could finally turn the tide on this epidemic of sexual assault.

USA TODAY's editorial opinions are decided by its Editorial Board, separate from the news staff and the USA TODAY Network. Most editorials are coupled with an Opposing View, a unique USA TODAY feature.

To read more editorials, go to the Opinion front page or sign up for the daily Opinion email newsletter. To respond to this editorial, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Defend U.S. troops against sexual assault in the military – finally

Recommended Stories

  • LeVert's late burst helps Pacers beat Hawks 133-126

    Caris LeVert showed up motivated for work, determined to shake free from a recent funk that included one of Indiana's ugliest losses just 24 hours earlier. LeVert scored 31 points, including nine in the final 2:17, and the Pacers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 133-126 on Thursday night. “I just wanted to bounce back,” LeVert said, referring to the Pacers scoring only 93 points against the NBA's worst defense in an 11-point home loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.

  • Helpful Things to Know if You’re Dating Someone With Depression

    For one thing, understand you cannot “save” or “fix” them.

  • China’s Trade Surges on Strong Global Demand, Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports rose more than expected in April as global stimulus fueled demand, while imports jumped on surging commodity prices.Exports grew 32.3% in dollar terms in April from a year earlier, while imports soared 43.1%, the customs administration said Friday. That left a trade surplus of $42.85 billion for the month. Economists had forecast exports would increase 24.1% while imports would gain 44%.Global appetite for Chinese goods remained strong in the month, thanks to stimulus packages introduced by developed economies and China’s status as the world’s biggest exporter.“The export figure clearly reflects a recovering and expanding global economy,” said Hao Zhou, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “Robust imports and exports also mean that China’s manufacturing industry is still outperforming the services sector to lead the economic rebound.”The U.S. was the biggest export market last month, accounting for 15.9% of Chinese goods sold abroad. Southeast Asian nations bought 15.6% of exports while the European Union purchased 15.1%.Soaring commodity prices and the China’s strong recovery helped to boost imports, which grew at the fastest pace since January 2011. The low base from a year ago also helped to underpin the strong growth figures.What Bloomberg Economics Says...China’s strong April trade print bolsters optimism that exports will continue to help propel the recovery. The overshoot in exports suggests overseas demand remains robust. Imports were lifted mainly by higher commodity prices, but also due to a recovery in domestic demand. David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.At the Communist Party’s Politburo meeting last week, China’s top leaders pledged to accelerate the recovery in domestic demand and reiterated there would be “no sharp turn” on economic policy. That should help support the rebound and import demand in coming months.Other details:For a breakdown of commodity imports, click here. While the volume of iron ore imports rose 6.7% in January-April compared with the same period in 2020, the value of shipments surged 82.1%Imports were also boosted by the delivery of 24 aircraft in April; on a year-to-date basis, the value of aircraft imports surged 247% from the same period in 2020In yuan terms, exports rose 22.2% in April from a year earlier, higher than the 12.5% forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey; imports grew 32.2%, below the 33.6% predicted(Updates with additional details and comment from economist.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain Accuses France of Showing ‘Small Dick Energy’ in Petty Navy Standoff Over Fish

    Getty Images/Gary GrimshawBack in 2016, right after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the leader of that campaign, future Prime Minister Boris Johnson, spoke glowingly about how Brexit would begin a new phase in the unwavering friendship between his country and its European allies.But, fast forward five years, British and French warships are standing off against each other over a incredibly petty dispute about fish, and U.K. government officials are ridiculing French President Emmanuel Macron of exposing his “small dick energy” over the throwback conflict.The minor standoff has been met with breathless coverage from some of the British press, with the Daily Mail producing wartime-style tactical maps of where the opposing ships have dropped anchor. It quotes one French fisherman at the scene as saying he was “ready to restage the Battle of Trafalgar,” the climactic Napoleonic battle between England and France.But the reality isn’t quite as thrilling. A few dozen French fishing vessels blocked off a port in Jersey, the British-aligned island in the narrow body of water between Britain and France, the English Channel. The fish folk say their rights are being unfairly held back by new rules that were imposed after Britain left the EU, so they’re staging a peaceful protest.However, two British Royal Navy ships were sent to the island to monitor the situation, and then they were joined by two French patrol vessels, causing a great deal of excitement among military history enthusiasts. It’s extremely unlikely the situation will escalate, but neither side will want to be seen to back down first, so it could go on for some time.A French government source told BBC News that the situation is “currently calm and we hope that this will remain the case,” although France has reportedly threatened to cut off the island’s electricity supply if the situation isn’t soon resolved. Some footage showed men on the French fishing vessels setting off flares and ramming one U.K. boat.The British government’s rhetoric is unlikely to calm tensions. An unnamed government source joked to The Sun tabloid newspaper: “At least when the Germans invaded [Jersey] in World War 2 they kept the lights on.” Another told Politico that Macron is displaying his “small dick energy.”Official remarks are slightly more diplomatic, with a Downing Street spokesperson saying that Johnson has spoken to leaders on the island to reiterate “his unequivocal support for Jersey” and assure them that the Navy ships will remain in place “as a precautionary measure.”According to The Guardian, Jersey’s government has confirmed that two of its ministers have agreed to speak to the protesters to hear out their demands, but the talks will take place on two separate boats with the two sides communicating by shouting at each other across the water.A French member of the European Parliament, Stéphanie Yon-Courtin, attempted to calm the situation by appearing on BBC radio on Thursday. Yon-Courtin, who represents Macron’s En Marche! party, said: “We are not ready for war and that’s why we would like to discuss things.”So, sorry, Napoleon obsessives—but it seems that naval conflict between Britain and France looks very much like it will stay back in the 1800s, no matter how angry either side gets about fish.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Removing military commanders from sexual assault cases won't yield meaningful solutions

    Opposing View: Commanders are key to eliminating sexual assault and harassment in the ranks. Removing them is precisely the wrong approach.

  • Disturbing video shows an Asian store owner in Washington DC being punched by a customer as crimes against Asian Americans continue to spike

    Chong Hu Lu, owner of Max Trading, told NBC Washington that he was attacked by a customer on Tuesday and had to get 14 stitches.

  • Bears set to play 3 of the teams that passed on Justin Fields this season

    The Bears will face three of the teams that passed on rookie QB Justin Fields this season, which could be opportunities for revenge.

  • Dassault’s New Ultra-Long-Range Flagship Jet Has the Largest Interior in Its Class

    Claiming a larger interior than its competitors' flagships, the Falcon 10X also boasts technical advances across the cockpit and wing design.

  • Mom's ultimate act of love: Letting another mother care for her baby

    "It's not, 'I'm stepping in and I'm taking her away,' but instead we ended up becoming this bigger family."

  • Former Maldives president treated for wounds after blast outside home

    MALE (Reuters) -The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was being treated for shrapnel wounds and in stable condition after a blast outside his family home on Thursday, a spokesman for his governing Maldivian Democratic Party said. Two close family members, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation, told Reuters Nasheed was talking and responsive before being treated under anaesthesia at the hospital. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a close ally of Nasheed, said an investigation into the explosion was under way.

  • West must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the West had to be very careful about the exact nature of Chinese investment in Western economies and think very carefully about investments in strategic assets. China's spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years is among the most significant geopolitical events of recent history, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War. The West has struggled to come up with an agreed policy on China and has flipflopped over the years from seeing China as a lucrative source of investment - for example in U.S. government bonds - to seeing China as a threat to global stability and avoiding its 5G technology.

  • Donald Trump’s election fraud ‘big lie’ winning over GOP but could cost midterms, pollster Frank Luntz warns

    Republican insider predicts ex-president will win party nomination ahead of candidates like Tucker Carlson but lose in 2024

  • ‘To hell with it’: Sean Hannity gives up on planet, says humanity should ‘have a big party’ instead of fighting climate crisis

    ‘I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it,’ Mr Hannity said on his radio show. ‘Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry’

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Giuliani cutting back large entourage to cut costs amid legal challenges. report claims

    The former mayor is facing mounting legal fees from divorces and a major defamation lawsuit

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for claiming pilot friend fled California because he couldn’t stand sight of homeless

    ‘Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk,’ says one tweet

  • Asian American father randomly punched to ground while walking toddler in San Francisco

    ‘I couldn’t protect my child... he was in a stroller that was slowly rolling away, so it’s definitely very scary,’ father says

  • US sends more warplanes to protect pullout from Afghanistan

    The United States has deployed a dozen additional warplanes to bolster protection of American and coalition troops making a final withdrawal from Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents step up pressure on Afghan government forces, top Pentagon officials said Thursday. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said F-18 attack planes have been added to a previously announced package of air and sea power — including the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea and six Air Force B-52 bombers based in Qatar — that can be called upon as protection for withdrawing troops. U.S. officials said before the withdrawal began that they expected the Taliban to attempt to interfere, even as the insurgents continue pressuring government forces, especially in Helmand and Kandahar provinces in southern Afghanistan.

  • Beating the coronavirus didn’t spare him from possible ‘COVID psychosis.’ His wife warns it’s not as rare as people think.

    Experts are seeing more reports of COVID-19 survivors developing psychotic symptoms, even when they have no prior history of mental illness.

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension