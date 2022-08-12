Defendant in 2014 Providence shooting incompetent to stand trial, murder charge dismissed

A Superior Court judge has dismissed murder and related firearms charges against a former Johnston man after finding him incompetent to stand trial.

Indicted in February 2015, Zackery Khamvongsa, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, has been in the custody of the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH) for seven years.

"Based on all of the evidence before the Court and the applicable law, the Court finds that Defendant is incompetent to stand trial and that no reasonable likelihood exists that he will become competent in the foreseeable future," Judge Netti C. Vogel wrote in the decision issued Thursday.

What happens next to Khamvongsa?

The judge's ruling does not mean Khamvongsa will be set free. The state will ask a court to civilly commit him to the custody of the BHDDH.

Khamvongsa was charged with killing Anthony Mitchell, 22, as Mitchell and Areis Degraca walked out of the Rodriguez Meat Market and Grocery in Providence on Dec. 17, 2014.

Vogel noted that Khamvongsa's mental health history was "significant and complex." His contacts with the mental health system began in his late teens and, starting in 2013, he had a series of in-patient psychiatric admissions, with his behavior becoming "increasingly psychotic," which included harming himself several times, attacking fellow patients and refusing to take prescribed medication.

How Vogel came to her decision

Vogel made her decision after presiding over two hearings, in July and August, during which two psychiatrists, Dr. Barry Wall and Dr. Patricia Ryan Recupero, "opined that Defendant remains incompetent to stand trial and further testified that his competence is nonrestorable."

Both doctors explained that Khamvongsa "suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, a severe mental illness," Vogel wrote. He also "suffers from anosognosia, a symptom of this condition which causes Defendant to lack the insight necessary to understand and perceive his mental illness."

Story continues

She wrote: "This lack of insight prevents Defendant from appreciating the facts and circumstances of the event that resulted in Anthony Mitchell’s death and his alleged involvement in that event. It also prevents him from understanding why he should consider pleading [not guilty by reason of insanity] rather than 'not guilty.' "

In a footnote to her ruling, Vogel mentioned Mitchell's mother.

"The circumstances surrounding Anthony Mitchell’s death are particularly tragic," Vogel wrote. "The Court notes the presence of the victim’s mother at both hearings and would be remiss if her attendance and suffering went without mention.

"The Court recognizes the magnitude of her loss and how difficult it must have been for her to observe the technical court proceedings focused on Defendant’s ability to stand trial rather than on the senseless loss of human life. Her attendance honored her son’s memory and displayed an impressive act of courage."

