Defendant in 2017 Boulder sex assault case still not fit to stand trial

Oct. 27—A man accused of trying to sexually assault a person at knife point in 2017 is still awaiting the resolution of his case more than five years later.

Zachary Smith, 27, is charged with four counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of attempted sexual assault, two counts of second-degree assault, felony menacing and obstructing a peace officer.

Smith was arrested on July 7, 2017, after police said he hid in the closet of a home in the 1000 block of College Avenue and then attempted to sexually assault a female inside the home at knife point.

Police said the female was able to fight off Smith while suffering a cut to her hand, and Smith was later found by a K-9 unit in a nearby alley and arrested.

Smith pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in 2018, but shortly after that he was declared incompetent to proceed and has been receiving treatment at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo to try to restore him to competency.

He was still unable to proceed at a hearing on Tuesday, and his next review hearing is set for Dec. 14.

"Given the seriousness of this particular case, we are glad that the defendant remains in custody, and it is our hope that he will be returned to stand trial in Boulder County," Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said. "Generally speaking, the amount of time someone is held at the state hospital depends on the severity of one's mental condition and the doctors' ability to restore the individual to competency through the use of medication and treatment."

Smith's defense attorney declined to comment on the case at this time.

Delays in getting defendants evaluation and treatment at the state hospital has been an ongoing issue for attorneys and judges across the state.

The case will remain open unless a judge deems there is a strong likelihood that Smith will never be fit to stand trial, at which point he would remain at the state hospital.