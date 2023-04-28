Defendant in 2020 Boulder murder case has trial date set

Apr. 27—The Boulder man accused of beating another man to death with a pipe in 2020 has been set for trial early next year.

Zachary Miller, 38, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and robbery in the death of Christopher Havens, 46.

Miller pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and then underwent a sanity evaluation.

At a hearing Thursday, Miller was set for trial starting all the way out on Jan. 16 due to the availability of witnesses. Defense attorney Emily Briggs said Miller agreed to extend the deadline on his speedy trial rights to accommodate the trial.

Miller, who is being held without bond, also has motions hearings on Oct. 4 and 29.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Miller would be held at a state facility for treatment until he was deemed to no longer be a safety threat to himself and the community.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 24, 2020, after Havens was found dead on a mattress outside.

Police said Havens had severe head trauma and a preliminary examination would later show almost the entire left side of his skull was fractured.

According to the affidavit, police found a bloody pipe as well as blood spatter on the mattress and a nearby tree.

Police had responded to the area the night before for a loitering complaint, and officers said they found Havens there and told him he could not camp in the area.

According to the affidavit, a witness said he was drinking with Havens in the area sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23, 2020. The witness said at some point a man came out from behind the trees and started attacking Havens with the pipe.

The witness said he eventually tackled the man to stop the attack. According to the affidavit, the witness heard the attacker say something to the effect of "serving" Havens.

After noticing Havens' pockets were empty, police pulled a warrant for his missing phone and tracked it back to the area of 26th and Walnut streets, and police found Miller in the area with the phone.

Police said Miller had what appeared to be blood on his shoes and coat, and the pattern on his shoe sole matched a footprint found at the crime scene.