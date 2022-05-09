Defendant in Abilene woman's murder in 2020 changes plea, sentenced to 35 years

An Abilene man accused of a murder in the 2020 death of a woman at a local hotel room was sentenced to 35 years after changing his plea during the trial.

Gene Ray McCarter initially entered not guilty when the charges were read aloud at the start of the trial in the death of Michelle Rowley on April 25 in 42nd District Court, presided by Judge James Eidson.

Testimony continued April 26, when the judge called for a jury break because the defendant had requested to change his plea to guilty and waive the jury trial, according to court documents.

Gene McCarter

Eidson dismissed the jury and resumed the punishment phase April 27. Both the prosecution and defense presented evidence for Eidson to consider prefer he rendered the sentence.

McCarter is to serve the 35-year sentence at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. The judge also ruled that the defendant's 797 days in the Taylor County Jail can be credited to his sentencing term.

According to Reporter-News archives, McCarter called 911 at 12:46 a.m. Feb. 9, 2020, to report he had found Rowley unresponsive in the bathtub of their hotel room in the 800 block of East U.S. Highway 80.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner in Fort Worth indicated Rowley, 49, died of asphyxia. A forensic examination showed Rowley had fractures in her thyroid cartilage and contusions of the scalp, chest, face and neck.

McCarter was 50 at the time of his arrest Feb. 21, 2020, on a first-degree felony murder charge in connection with Rowley's death.

The sentencing range for the charge is 5 to 99 years or life imprisonment, plus up to a $10,000 fine.

