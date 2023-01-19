Defendant accused of killing Fresno student with car released after getting reduced bail

The motorist accused of killing a 15-year-old Hoover High student bailed out of the Fresno County Jail on Thursday, the day after a judge slashed the bail requirement, records show.

Lisa Ellen Spoors left jail at 3:11 a.m. after meeting the bail requirement of $150,000, which was slashed on Wednesday from $1.5 million by Judge Gabriel Brickey.

The 39-year-old Spoors is accused of being impaired while driving a car on Oct. 4 near Hoover High School on First and Barstow avenues before fatally striking Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., who was on foot.

Spoors left the scene but returned about 20 minutes later, according to police.

Attorney Marc Kapetan, who represents Spoors, said Wednesday his client was improperly charged and argued for the bail reduction.

Spoors faces charges of murder, driving under the influence of a drug while causing injury and hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death.

The prosecutor argued against the bail reduction, and Al-Hakim’s friends and relatives expressed displeasure with the judge’s decision.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed charges on Dec. 22.