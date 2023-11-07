Defendant accused of Union County elder abuse adjudicated in juvenile court

Nov. 6—LEWISBURG — The juvenile involved in an extensive elder abuse case at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg was adjudicated in Union County Court on Monday.

The defendant was 17 years old when Buffalo Valley Regional Police said he and an adult co-worker allegedly took numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April at the assisted living facility at 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg. Due to being charged as a minor, the court proceedings are not open to the public and The Daily Item does not print the names of juvenile defendants unless charged as an adult.

However, First Assistant District Attorney Brian Kerstetter confirmed that the court proceeding took place on Monday morning in front of Union County Judge Michael Piecuch.

"A juvenile defendant appeared in court today who was involved in the Heritage Springs case," said Kerstetter. "He was adjudicated on 17 of the 34 counts. Disposition is transferred to another county."

Adjudication for a juvenile is the functional equivalent of being found guilty in an adult criminal procedure. A disposition hearing in juvenile court is akin to a sentencing hearing in adult court.

The defendant, who turned 18 in August, and Madison Laine Cox, 19, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

They allegedly sent those records to each other, shared them on the phone app SnapChat, and showed them to classmates at a school, police said.

The victims range in age from 72 to 100 years old. The majority of people residing at Heritage Springs are in various stages of Alzheimer's disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.

Cox has been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person. Cox, on Aug. 24, waived her right to a preliminary hearing, which moved her case forward to the Union County Court of Common Pleas. A formal arraignment scheduled for Nov. 6 in front of Union County Judge Michael Piecuch has been waived; no further court dates are scheduled at this time.

Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe set non-monetary bail with conditions for Cox. She must not be employed at a health care or caregiving facility; she must not have any contact with the victims, families of victims, witnesses or the juvenile codefendant; she must show up for court proceedings; she must inform the court if she moves; and she must stay out of trouble.