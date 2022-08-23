Defendant in AK-47 incident draws shock time in prison

Aug. 23—A Webb City man accused of holding a couple captive at gunpoint four months ago took a plea offer Monday requiring that he spend the next four months in the state's shock incarceration program.

Timmy W. Heckmann, 31, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing seven other felony counts he was facing from a shots-fired incident April 23 that concluded with police flushing him out of a house with tear gas.

The counts dismissed in the plea bargain included two counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed criminal action, a single count of domestic assault and a second count of unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Heckmann four years in prison, with the time to be served in the state's shock incarceration program and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.

Heckmann was accused of getting drunk and firing an AK-47 rifle multiple times outside his residence on West Fifth Street in Webb City while holding roommates Shayla Patrick and David Fort captive at gunpoint.

Patrick testified at a preliminary hearing in May that she and her boyfriend had been paying rent to live in the defendant's home when his anger with them erupted into the incident with the gun.

She said he was getting drunk while watching a Wounded Warrior Project video that seemed to bring out an anger with the government that they had seen in him from time to time. He accused them of doing laundry excessively and driving up his water bill, and they went to their room in an effort to avoid further argument.

Patrick said they decided to go out to a store when they heard him playing with his guns in another room, something he often did while listening to music. But when they tried to leave, he would not let them go.

Reports of gunfire in the neighborhood drew Webb City police and Jasper County deputies to the address. Tear gas was used when Heckmann initially refused to come out of the house.