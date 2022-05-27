Defendant in AK-47 shooting incident facing 8 felony counts

May 27—A woman who says Timmy Heckmann held her and her boyfriend captive at gunpoint a month ago described him in court on Thursday as an angry, anti-government type obsessed with guns.

Heckmann, 30, is charged with eight felony counts related to the holding of Shayla Patrick and David Fort captive April 23 at a residence on West Fifth Street in Webb City where the three of them were living.

Police and Jasper County sheriff's deputies descended on the residence after reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the area and a couple being held against their will. Tear gas was used to flush Heckmann from the residence and take him into custody.

The testimonies of Patrick and a Webb City police officer at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court proved sufficient to persuade Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to order Heckmann to stand trial on two counts of second-degree kidnapping, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and a single count of third-degree domestic assault.

Patrick told the court at the hearing that her boyfriend met Heckmann in jail. At the time, they had been living in deplorable conditions at another residence and took up the defendant on an offer to let them move in with him. She was having a baby at the time and they had nowhere else to go, she said.

They paid Heckmann $400 for a month's rent and had been living with him less than a month when his building anger with them erupted, she said.

She said he came back to the residence that morning on a work break and declared that he was going to get something to drink to celebrate the next two days that he had off.

When he returned, he seemed a bit tipsy and was mumbling profanities as he settled in to watch a video about the Wounded Warrior Project. She said the video seemed to bring out an anger with the government that they had seen in him from time to time.

He started accusing them of doing laundry every day that he believed was costing him extra on utilities, Patrick said.

"The more he would drink, the more he would get angry," she said.

He was still claiming they were robbing him in this manner when she and her boyfriend decided to go to Walmart. When they returned to the residence, the glass in the back door had been broken out. He offered no explanation as to how that had happened, just advised them not to step in the broken glass, she said.

They went into their room while he began playing with his guns, she said. He kept an AK-47 rifle, a shotgun and a handgun in the house and would play with them while listening to music. She said they could hear the clicking of guns in the other room through the door to their room.

He came into their room and again accused them of robbing him, she said. She said he had already fired the guns into the air outside the residence that day, and they decided it was best to leave at that point. But he wouldn't let them, she said.

She said he told them: "No, keep that door shut. You're not going anywhere."

She sent a message to her grandmother about what was happening, and he finally let them go when her grandfather came over with a shotgun.

Patrick acknowledged on cross-examination by defense attorney Angela Acree that she returned to the residence again that day despite the allegation that they were held there at gunpoint.

Sgt. Christopher Shonk of Webb City police testified that he was responding to reports of gunshots in the area when he pulled up behind the residence and heard gunfire.

Shonk said he waited for backup and Jasper County sheriff's deputies came to the assistance of police on the call. He said Heckmann emerged from the house within a couple minutes of gas being deployed. Three guns were found at the address, including an AK-47 rifle, he said.

Shonk said he does not know if Heckmann was in legal possession of the guns or not. The problem was that he was discharging them in an intoxicated condition, he said.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.