Defendant in alleged assault at Spicer hotel posts $500,000 bail bond

Mar. 17—WILLMAR

— The defendant accused of sexually assaulting a woman and firing a handgun to frighten her at her place of employment in Spicer posted a $500,000 bail bond on Thursday to be released from the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Ashir Hassan Kimbrough, 31, of Champlin, is charged with felony second-degree assault — use of a dangerous weapon, and two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kimbrough filed a motion on Wednesday to remove District Judge Jennifer Fischer from the case. The bond receipt also is dated Wednesday, but was added to the court file Thursday.

Bail had been set by the judge at $750,000 without conditions and at $500,000 with conditions during a March 2 hearing. The conditions of his release require that he have no contact with the alleged victim and avoid her residence as well as place of employment. He is also required to turn over his passport to the court until the outcome of the case.

Kimbrough was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Feb. 28, or one day after the alleged assault, according to information from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Kimbrough is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a hotel in Spicer on Feb. 27. The woman reported that the defendant was the last check-in for the night, and that he had made her uncomfortable by comments he made. He allegedly followed her around and assaulted her as she exited a restroom, according to the complaint.

Kimbrough is scheduled to return to court for a hearing April 27.