Defendant: Alleged threats against lawmakers were 'blather'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM HAYS
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill members of Congress testified on Tuesday that his disturbing social media rants were the work of a stoned and wasted provocateur — not someone actually out for blood.

Brendan Hunt did not deny creating the posts. But he told jurors at his trial in federal court in Brooklyn he believed what he called “rhetoric” — often put together while “smoking weed" by bong and drinking beer — would never be taken seriously.

“I was really just letting off steam,” said Hunt, 37, of Queens. “It was really more online blather than anything else.”

His decision to testify on his own behalf came in a case where prosecutors have portrayed scenes of the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as emblematic of his brand of extremism. He wasn’t there, but did post videos and other materials expressing support for the violent mob and calling for further mayhem.

Hunt — a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, avid comic book collector and an analyst for the New York court system — has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging, in part, that he called for the “public execution” of Democratic U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. Prosecutors say it was part of a monthlong online campaign to urge violence against members of Congress that culminated with a Jan. 8 video titled: “Kill your senators. Slaughter them all.”

Defense attorneys have called the charges overblown and argued that there’s no proof that Hunt was a legitimate threat. He testified that he picked out the names of Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer because of their high profiles as Democrats, and “wasn’t trying to target them in real life.”

During cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler confronted Hunt with profane racist and antisemitic texts he had written. Hunt claimed they were aimed at trying to get the attention of his father, and that they didn’t represent his real views.

“I wrote a lot of things I didn’t mean,” he said.

Earlier, while questioned by his lawyer, Hunt called himself “immature” and “very irresponsible.”

"I just feel terrible about how I expressed myself,” he added.

He said he now realizes, “It’s important to be responsible with our words.”

The trial, which began last week, has featured testimony from a Capitol Police officer about the mayhem on Jan. 6. Closing arguments were expected to begin as early as late Tuesday afternoon with jury deliberations starting Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • An intimate look at Jam Master Jay’s influential life and tragic death

    The DJ for pioneering rap group Run DMC helped introduce hip hop to the mainstream. Nearly two decades after his death, two men have been charged with his murder. They have both pleaded not guilty.

  • Popular culinary site Epicurious took away beef recipes in a ‘pro-planet’ move — its users didn’t complain

    Popular culinary site Epicurious took away all its beef recipes and promotions, a deliberate move to promote "sustainable" eating.

  • New York mother accused of killing her six-week-old twins

    Police recover knife from apartment in Queens where infants found dead

  • DCCC trolling Republican retreat with mobile billboard targeting controversial figures

    The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) plans to troll the Republican legislative retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Monday with a mobile billboard targeting Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).Why it matters: Democrats are going into the belly of the beast, and continuing to highlight some of the more controversial members of the Republican Party amid their quest for a boost in the 2022 midterms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.For its part, the National Republican Congressional Committee released its own series of digital ads targeting five Democrats it accuses of favoring cuts in police spending.The traveling billboard will circle the city for eight hours and highlight some recent GOP House controversies through a 20-second video on a repeated loop.One segment highlight a Gaetz tweet supporting the America First Caucus, a congressional group meant to promote "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions."Another segment highlights Greene's committee stripping by Democrats, after she promoted a series of conspiracy theories.Republican House members are meeting in Florida for three days.The NRCC ads target Reps. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) and Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.).Spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement: “We are going to ensure every voter knows Democrats want to Defund the Police."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. to probe Louisville, Kentucky, police after Breonna Taylor death

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Monday launched a civil probe of the Louisville, Kentucky, police department whose officers last year fatally shot Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, in a botched raid, sparking street protests against police violence. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the probe, which will focus on the police department and the Louisville-Jefferson County government, will evaluate whether the police routinely use unreasonable force, including on protesters, as well as if they routinely conduct unconstitutional searches. The move came five days after the department began a similar review of the Minneapolis Police Department after its former officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, last year.

  • Reddit Parents Share Key Tips on Tough Talks About Splitting Household Tasks More Equally

    One mom unloaded about the mental load on Reddit—and it's all too relatable. And commenters chimed in with some super-useful advice.

  • 'Beaten like I was an adult': Police violence against kids spark demand for use of force laws

    Police use-of-force laws largely leave children out. Advocates want to change that.

  • Last-Ditch Plot to Undermine Biden’s Election Goes Full QAnon

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAn ongoing “audit” of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona, is taking its cues straight from a man intimately tied to the QAnon conspiracy theory.President Joe Biden won Arizona—and Maricopa County—in the 2020 election, a victory that was upheld by multiple bipartisan reviews. But last week, a Republican-led coalition launched its own recount of Maricopa County’s votes, a process helmed by a conspiracy-tweeting tech CEO and funded by an unknown slate of donors.The counting has just begun, but already the audit has become almost inextricable from the far-right internet. There, audit-watchers share tips and concerns about security offered by Ron Watkins, a man suspected of helping birth the QAnon craze.The audit, it should be noted, is nonbinding. Arizona’s Republican governor, secretary of state, and state Supreme Court chief justice all previously certified Biden’s victory. Nevertheless, the recount has been embraced by a conspiratorial set seeking to cast doubt on the 2020 election, including former President Donald Trump himself.Watkins is a former administrator of 8kun, the forum that hosted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely accuses Trump’s foes of Satanic pedophilia and cannibalism. A new HBO documentary argues that Watkins is one of the authors behind the conspiracy theory. Watkins, who did not return a request for comment, denies that he is the anonymous “Q.”He Was Partners With ‘QAnon.’ Now He Wants Them Arrested.That hasn’t stopped him from imbuing an outlandish process with an extra dose of paranoia.Even before the audit kicked off, Watkins suggested that it might be attacked by rioters. “Will Maricopa county deploy police to protect the auditors from rioters?” he posted on his Telegram channel in mid-April. “Will the police end up standing down? You cannot have information security without physical security.”He wasn’t the only QAnon-adjacent person stoking those fears. Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn claimed, without evidence, that anti-fascists and Black Lives Matter activists would attack the audit. “I’m telling you now, I’ll say it today, because we have intel that they may be bringing people down from Portland and Seattle to disrupt,” Flynn said during a speech this month. “I mean to disrupt finding the truth, discovering the truth?“Watkins has continued to imply the left was traveling to protest the audit—a process virtually no one outside of the far right has taken seriously. “If you have proof, chat logs, or information regarding BLM or antifa booking rooms in Arizona to protest the audits, please email me,” he wrote several days later.So far, any threat has yet to materialize. Outside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the audit is being held, much of the ire appears reserved for Maricopa County’s Republican-majority board of supervisors, who previously certified the vote that gave Joe Biden the state’s electoral votes. “Board of supervisors are enemies of the nation,” read one flag, photographed by the Arizona Republic.But after months of “Stop the Steal” memes about phantom voter fraud, the security theater has been steadily escalating—with some semi-official help.The event is currently receiving security from the Arizona Rangers, a civilian law enforcement auxiliary that has raised more than $130,000 on GoFundMe since it began patrolling outside the audit. On Monday evening, the two most recent donations (each for $100) read, “Because I want the truth out once and for all, plus I want the right President back in Office, and that is Trump” and “THEY CANT STOP WHATS COMING! WWG1WGA!” (“WWG1WGA” is a QAnon slogan.)Observers on the right aren’t satisfied. They want even more heightened security, with Trump calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to hire more guards. “The Republican Party is demanding that Gov. Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote in one recent statement.On Facebook, the Arizona Rangers shared an article about Trump’s comments, from the fringe site Gateway Pundit. The article concluded with the claim that, “The Coliseum is well guarded and there are contingencies if someone tried to bully their way in. But the Democrats are desperate and will do anything—even steal an election to gain power.” (The Rangers, a group of more than 400 officers, do not receive state funding and do not have the full powers of a police force. They did not return a request for comment.)Watkins’ connections to the audit have previously drawn scrutiny. The recount is being steered by a Florida-based firm called Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO Doug Logan has promoted conspiracy theories about the election and tweeted multiple times at Watkins. Watkins’ Telegram posts about the audit are also shared frequently in groups dedicated to tracking the pointless process.But in Arizona, these channels are more than just group chats. A spin-off of the largest channel claimed to host a live Q&A with a state Senate-appointed official in charge of monitoring the audit. (That official could not be reached for comment on Monday.)Also on Monday, Logan, the Cyber Ninjas CEO, argued in court that his auditing methods should remain a secret and that a court hearing on the recount should be closed to the media and the public. That commitment to secrecy comes even as conservative outlets are promoting what they claim are the audit’s yet-to-be-announced findings.One image, which appeared on far-right network OAN and some similarly conspiratorial blogs, shows a tally of supposed Arizona ballots flagged as suspicious for reasons like “absentee ballots cast from addresses other than where voters legally reside.” The result, the unsourced graphic claims, is more than 250,000 “possible illegal votes.”The provenance of the graphic is unclear. A spokesperson for Logan and the audit effort did not return a request for comment on the graphic, or whether the audit had even processed 250,000 ballots to begin with. Hosts of OAN, which promoted the graphic, have been involved in launching a fundraiser for the audit. Despite the recount’s ongoing status, one of those hosts recently appeared in an OAN broadcast in which she declared that the process "will unravel the Democrat schemes from 2020."Another standard riff on the unsourced graphic came in a blog post that announced “It’s happening Patriots! The truth is coming out… TRUMP WON!” (Trump did not win.)That post was shared by Bobby Piton, the manager of an Illinois-based financial planning firm. Piton has previously promoted theories about voter fraud in Arizona (a USA Today analysis rated those claims as false).Reached by phone, Piton told The Daily Beast he was working on the audit in an unofficial capacity, after Logan asked him for his assistance. Piton said he and Watkins had been in touch last year and had recently reconnected to discuss the Arizona audit.“He just reached out and said, ‘I see you’re doing God’s work,’” Piton told The Daily Beast. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m trying, I’m trying.’ And, you know, he feels the same way about what he’s doing. And we just, we just kind of spoke about, I guess about the ballots. We were just talking about the UV lights [auditors are shining UV lights on the ballots]. We just kind of kick the tires around that and different technologies that could be used to expose voter fraud in the future, how we can maybe come up with ideas that we share with the public and collaborate.”Piton said he didn’t know much about QAnon and that Watkins had denied being Q. That said, Piton noted, he wouldn’t really care if Watkins was behind the conspiracy theory.He just wanted to proceed with the absurd exercise in Arizona.“I have no idea what his involvement is or anything like that,” Piton said. “Frankly, it doesn’t really matter for what I’m working on with them.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • With passage of anti-protest law, Joy Reid says Ron DeSantis is acting like George Wallace

    With the passage of an anti-protest law, Joy says, “DeSantis is actually governing like the former Alabama Governor … George Wallace made no secret of what he would do to protesters if they were lying in the street in front of his car.”

  • The arcane legislative maneuver ‘sucking up all the oxygen in D.C.’

    Budget reconciliation, which lets the party in power pass bills without the minority, has changed the game on K Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

  • The FBI wrongly accused my father of spying for China. Our government has anti-Asian bias, too.

    My dad’s wrongful prosecution is emblematic of anti-Asian violence by the U.S. government. We must address the government’s role in hate.

  • Can schools discipline for off-campus student speech? Court to take up First Amendment case.

    A cheerleader vented her frustration on social media. Now the Supreme Court will decide if schools can punish students for off-campus speech.

  • U.S. Supreme Court divided in biofuel waivers dispute

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over a bid by small oil refineries for exemptions from a federal law requiring increasing levels of biofuels to be blended into their products. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by three refineries in Wyoming, Utah and Oklahoma of a lower court ruling that faulted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for giving the companies waivers from the Clean Air Act's renewable fuel standard requirements. At issue in the case is whether the EPA impermissibly exempted units of HollyFrontier Corp. and CVR Energy Inc in 2017 and 2018 when they had not received continuous prior extensions of an initial exemption.

  • Fact check: Dominion attorneys did not try to stop Arizona ballot audit

    A viral post is false in claiming Dominion had 70 lawyers in Arizona trying to stop the audit of 2020 election ballots.

  • The EU's female leader said she was left standing at a meeting while her male counterparts sat 'because I am a woman'

    Ursula Von der Leyen was filmed standing at an April 6 meeting while Turkey's president and the European Council's president sat.

  • Legislators send DeSantis a bill to limit citizen initiatives. Is it constitutional?

    Floridians who want to amend the state Constitution through a citizen initiative and bypass an unresponsive state Legislature will now have their ability to finance the effort severely limited if a bill sent to the governor by the Florida House on Monday becomes law.

  • Policy over personality: Early strategy takeaways from the GOP retreat

    House GOP leaders' retreat strategy was twofold: Figure out what their message is and then how to properly communicate it.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • Swing-State Dems Come Out against Court Packing

    A group of swing-state Democrats has expressed skepticism or outright opposition to the progressive wing’s court-packing proposals. Senator Mark Kelly, representing the swing state of Arizona, told Politico “the more responsible thing to do is to keep it at nine justices.” “I don’t think the American public is interested in having the Supreme Court expanded,” said Colorado Senator Michael Bennet. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she opposes “adding seats that politicize the court.” As other liberal agenda items, such as election and police reform, continue to gain traction, expanding the Supreme Court is a controversial or dead issue among key Senate Democrats, especially for those facing reelection in 2022, as Kelly, Cortez Masto, and Bennet are. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said, “This is in the category of things that couldn’t muster 50 votes and probably couldn’t muster 40 votes.” “We have a historic opportunity to make change here and we should focus on those issues where we can get a majority,” he said. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, former running mate to Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton, says he was “not persuaded” on court packing. Court-packing became a progressive initiative after former President Donald Trump confirmed three conservative justices to the high court. The proposal, introduced by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Hank Johnson (D., Ga.), and Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.), would expand the bench from nine justices to 13. “The momentum for this effort is going to grow. Especially if the court does drift dramatically, in a direction which is overturning progressive precedent after progressive precedent,” Markey said in an interview. Florida Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, suggested that the GOP is capitalizing on the court-packing hype before the 2022 midterms as a way to target Democratic candidates. Scott said, “I can tell you we do our work over at the NRSC and it’s resonating. The public doesn’t like it. Republicans and Democrats, neither of them like it.” In wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, President Joe Biden has established a 36-member commission to examine court reform. Senate Democrats say they’re waiting for the commission’s recommendation. Ginsburg opposed court expansion, and liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said he believed that adding seats would only undermine the institution’s independence and credibility in the eyes of the American public. Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid of Nevada instructed Democrats to be “very, very careful in saying we need to expand the Supreme Court.” The number of justices on the Supreme Court has remained constant at nine since the late 19th century.

  • From Fallon to 'SNL' to Oliver, how late-night TV is moving on (or not) from Trump

    Four months after Donald Trump left office, his name is still popping up in late night TV monologues. Will comedians like Colbert ever move on?