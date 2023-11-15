Defendant arraigned in Hornerstown slaying of woman, pleads not guilty

Nov. 15—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Michael Lyles Jr. was arraigned on Tuesday in Cambria County on charges of criminal homicide and related counts in the July 8 shooting death of Kandace Mervin.

"My client is pleading not guilty to each and every count today," Lyles' attorney, Thomas Dickey, of Altoona, told Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein.

Lyles, 34, a Maryland native, is accused of killing Mervin, 38, roughly half an hour after he was escorted by police from her home in Johnstown's Hornerstown section following a domestic dispute. The two were reportedly in a relationship.

According to police, Mervin was on the phone with a Cambria County 911 dispatcher when she was shot. Lyles was taken into custody nearby, minutes after authorities again responded to Mervin's address and found her deceased.

Bernstein addressed each of six charges, which also include endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence, and told Lyles he could face life in prison. The prosecution told Bernstein that it would not seek the death penalty.

Lyles is being held in Cambria County Prison without bond.

Also on Tuesday, Kendal N. Marks appeared in front of Bernstein and entered a not-guilty plea.

The suspended St. Francis University student and former school football player is accused of rape and related charges stemming from an alleged December incident on the Loretto campus.

Marks, a Maryland native, was arrested in May and is free on bond. He is being represented by Maryland attorney David Earl Williams Jr.