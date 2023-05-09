Defendant in arson indicted

May 8—A Cumberland County Grand Jury has indicted a county man on a single count of arson in connection with a fire at a residence he shared with his daughter in March. He is one of more than a dozen persons facing true bills handed down by the panel.

Joseph Larry Raleigh, 44, Wallop Lane in northern Cumberland County, is under indictment for the March 18th incident that stemmed from a domestic dispute between father and daughter.

During a bond revocation hearing last month, Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray heard testimony from the daughter and a Cumberland County sheriff's investigator before ordering Raleigh's bond on the pending charge be revoked.

Testimony alleged Raleigh became angry when his daughter refused to go to Crossville at 3 a.m. to pick up antibiotics from a pharmacy. The daughter claimed during testimony that her father threatened to shoot her and beat her with a baseball bat.

This led to the daughter seeking an order of protection. Testimony from the witness reported the father found out about the order of protection being sought and threatened to "burn the house down."

Later emergency responders received a call that the mobile home the two lived in was on fire, leading to Raleigh's arrest.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a serious charge that a panel of peers has deemed needing further legal review and is not a finding of guilt.

Raleigh and others indicted by the grand jury are scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on May 12 for arraignment, also called read out.

The following is a list of other indictments handed down by the grand jury:

Assaults

—Nicholas Adam Todd, assault involving an incident Jan. 9 investigated by CCSO Sgt. James Scott.

—Alan Michael Unser, felony aggravated assault (gun) alleged on May 20, 2021, and invested by CCSO Investigator Mitchel Ward and Deputy David Christian.

Methamphetamine

—Brandon Hunter Davis, possession of meth alleged on Dec. 8, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Shane Henderson. Also, unrelated indictment charging possession of meth alleged on Nov. 22, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jacob Moore and Deputy Perrianna Evans.

Story continues

—James Robert Eldridge, possession of meth alleged on Oct. 2, 2021, and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Keith Sadula and Ethan Wilson. Also, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with for sell and/or delivery alleged on Dec. 21, 2020, and investigated by CPD Det. Koby Wilson. And, driving under the influence alleged on March 27, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Ryan Ashburn.

—Shane Lee Kirby, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery alleged on Dec. 31, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Tristan Partridge.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, Jamie Rose Carter, Timmy Lee Roberts and Kenny Lyle Johnson, superseding indictment alleging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery and possession of a Schedule II (ANPP) for sale and/or delivery alleged on April 7, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.

—Heather Nicole Phillips and Kevin Paul Proffitt, superseding indictment alleging possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sell and/or delivery, tampering with evidence (Proffitt only) and possession of a weapon by a felon (Proffitt only), on Nov 10, 2021 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Perrianna Evans, Dustin Jackson, Jamie Wyatt, Anthony Thompson and Jonathan Vanwinkle. Also, Heather Nicole Phillips and Kevin Paul Proffitt, superseding indictment charging possession of para-Fluorofentanyl for sell and/or delivery, possession of psilocybin for sell and/or delivery, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sell and/or delivery and (Proffitt only) possession of a weapon by a felon, alleged on April 16, 2022 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Perrianna Evans, Steven Elkins, Jamie Wyatt, Brandon Griffin, Tristin Partridge, Dustin Jackson and Devyn Templeton.

Possession

—Heather Renee Flowers, superseding indictment alleging possession of heroin for sell and or delivery, possession of ANPP for sell and/or delivery and possession of fentanyl for sell and/or delivery on June 20, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jon Wirey and Jeff Slayton and Deputy Brandon Tollett.

Driving under the

influence

—Kenneth Paul Ford, driving under the influence, per se (blood alcohol content .08% or higher), and violation of the implied consent law, alleged on Aug. 21, 2022 and investigated by THP Trooper Donald Seiber.

Vandalism

—Jason Michael Hughes, superseding indictment vandalism of more than $2,500 alleged on March 28-29, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Kobe Cox and Tyler Yoder.

Sex offender registry

—James Marshall Evitt, violation of the sex offender registry (presence of a minor) alleged on July 14, 2022, and second count (near school) alleged on Nov. 11, 2022, with both cases investigated by CPD Det. Tyrel Lorenz.

