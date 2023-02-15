Defendant attacks lawyer during mental competence hearing in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin woman accused of killing and decapitating a man attacked her lawyer during a hearing to determine her psychological well-being.

Defendant Taylor Schabusiness cleared a Green Bay, Wis., courtroom Tuesday when she threw an elbow at attorney Quinn Jolly’s head, then had to be wrestled to the ground by police, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Jolly planned to have an expert witness, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s hearing, speak to Schabusiness’ competence to stand trial. The hearing was rescheduled for March 6.

Police accuse the defendant of using drugs and having sex with a man who was found headless in his mother’s Wisconsin home in February 2022. The victim’s head was discovered in a bucket, according to WISN. Additional body parts were reportedly found in Schabusiness’ van. When asked what happened, she reportedly told authorities before her arrest “That is a good question.”

A court-appointed expert found Schabusiness competent to testify in her defense. A defense expert reportedly argued otherwise. The judge ruled in May that the defendant could testify in her defense.

Jolly, who appeared uninjured Tuesday, asked to be removed from the case, the Gazette reported. Witnesses at the hearing were asked to leave the courtroom after Schabusiness — in handcuffs — lunged at Jolly shortly before 9 a.m.