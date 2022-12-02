Defendant in Boulder County shooting has bond set at $250K

Dec. 1—A woman charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Boulder County had her bond set at $250,000, though a parole hold means she will likely not be eligible for release even if she were able to post bond.

Adriana Vargas, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender in the death of Taylor Smith, 21.

The second-degree murder charge was filed under the felony murder theory, which allows prosecutors to charge defendants with murder if someone dies during the commission of a felony, in this case attempted robbery, even if they were not the ones directly responsible for the death.

The accused shooter, Martin Cerda, 23, is charged with first-degree murder — extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder, four counts of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding and reckless driving.

While Cerda is not eligible for bond until a preliminary hearing because he is facing a Class 1 felony, Vargas is entitled to bond and had a hearing to set the amount before Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler on Thursday.

Vargas' attorney James Merson asked for a $100,000 bond because the Boulder County Jail does not allow inmates with bonds greater than that amount to participate in jail programs.

Merson argued the bond amount in this case was a relatively moot point since Vargas is on a parole hold until 2024 and could not afford the $100,000 bond anyway.

"There is some value to her being able to participate in programs in jail," Merson said.

But Boulder Deputy District Attorney M. Breck Roesch said that while she "appreciates where (Merson) is coming from," the severity of the charges warranted a $1 million bond.

"Given that (the parole hold) could expire in 2024, that certainly justifies a much higher bond," Roesch said. "For the community's safety, she needs to remain in custody."

Butler set bond at $250,000 with GPS monitoring if Vargas were to be released. Butler said he understood Merson's argument, but said that Vargas is charged with a Class 2 felony and also noted the court could not make bond decisions based solely on assumptions about the parole hold.

"There have been occasions that I've been aware of where for one reason for another a parole hold is lifted," Butler said. "Even though it is perhaps likely... that Mr. Vargas would remain on a parole hold, the fact is that I have no control over what the parole office does and it is possible the parole hold is lifted."

Both Cerda and Vargas are set for a status conference on Jan. 9.

According to an affidavit, Cerda and Vargas fled Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies just after midnight on Oct. 30 before making their way to the area of U.S. 287 and Yellowstone Road, where they attempted to carjack a truck with Smith and her mother inside.

Witnesses said Cerda fired into the truck, hitting Smith. Smith's mother drove away from the scene and then to the hospital, where Smith was pronounced dead.

Cerda, Vargas and two other occupants of the vehicle fled on foot to a property in the 10,600 block of Yellowstone Road. Deputies and a K-9 team were able to find them hiding in a camper. They were all taken into custody without further incident.

The two passengers told deputies Cerda and Vargas, both of Greeley, had been using drugs and selling fentanyl the night before the shooting.