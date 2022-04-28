Defendant in Boulder gun cases close to a possible plea deal

Apr. 27—A Boulder man accused of using or threatening people with firearms on several occasions is close to a possible plea deal in his cases, attorneys said Wednesday.

Matthew Marton, 21, is facing three cases in Boulder County that include multiple counts of felony menacing, attempted aggravated robbery and illegal use of a weapon.

At a hearing Wednesday, Marton's attorney Kathryn Herold asked for a brief delay on Marton's arraignment as they were "very close" to a plea deal.

Prosecutors did not object, and Marton was set for another arraignment hearing on May 4.

Attorneys did not discuss any details of the possible plea deal.

Marton appeared for the hearing virtually from the Boulder County Jail, where he remains in custody.

In one case, Marton is accused of firing an AK-47 into the air on University Hill on Dec. 7. Police said Marton appeared to be intoxicated and also told police he had been drinking despite bond conditions that stated he was not supposed to consume alcohol.

Police found an AK-47 rifle with a scratched out serial number in Marton's room, and both of Marton's roommates said Marton had illegally purchased the rifle and occasionally fired it in the air.

Evidence in that case also connected Marton to an attempted carjacking on Flagstaff Mountain a few days before the University Hill incident.

A woman told police she was going for a hike on Dec. 4 and parked her car near Realization Point when Marton pointed a rifle at her and demanded her car keys. The woman said two other men were with Marton, and that they all appeared to have been drinking alcohol.

The woman said she did not want the men to drive intoxicated so she refused to give her keys to the men, and instead offered them a ride. She said Marton then racked the gun, but the three men eventually left the area.

Boulder police came across evidence tying Marton and a roommate to the Flagstaff Mountain attempted robbery, including a video of the men shooting at a stop sign and a receipt for an Uber ride to Flagstaff Mountain the morning of Dec. 4.

Marton's roommate and another friend confirmed that the three of them had been drinking and then went out to go shooting on Flagstaff Mountain. The two men said that when they couldn't find a ride down the mountain, Marton decided to carjack someone.