Defendant in Boulder King Soopers shooting scheduled for September hearing

May 25—The man accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting at a south Boulder King Soopers in March is set for a hearing in September to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Alissa appeared Tuesday morning for a status conference that his attorneys requested so they could assess his mental status before setting any evidentiary hearings.

But defense attorneys did not raise any competency issues Tuesday, and so Alissa was set for a proof-evident presumption great and preliminary hearing on Sept. 7.

The hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to continue to trial and for officials to continue holding Alissa without bond.

Attorneys did not take up any other matters during the brief hearing, which was closed to the public but streamed online. Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke did indicate she thought the courtroom might be open for victims and supporters by the time the September court date came around.

The murder counts are all Class 1 felonies that carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The attempted murder counts are Class 2 felonies and the magazine counts are Class 6 felonies, while the first-degree assault charge is a Class 3 felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was now inside the store.

Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Alissa fired at other responding officers, with one hitting Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found an assault rifle, a handgun and tactical body armor at the scene.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.